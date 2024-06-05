Phillies’ Ranger Suárez expected to start against the Mets on Saturday in London

Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez, who was hit by a comebacker on his left thumb in his start last Saturday, is expected to make his next turn in the rotation against the Mets on Saturday in London.

The left-hander was initially supposed to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday but decided to play catch instead. Manager Rob Thomson said he feels fine — Suárez just prefers to throw a light bullpen session on the mound on Friday.

“I think so,” Thomson said when asked if Suárez would make his next start. “It looks like it. Played catch. He didn’t get up on the mound today, but he wanted to throw a touch-and-feel [session] on Friday. I believe we can line him up.”

Taijuan Walker is scheduled to start on Sunday. Zack Wheeler would start the Phillies’ first game back in the States, on Tuesday in Boston.

Thomson and Suárez feel like they got lucky, given how hard he was hit by the line drive. Suárez said the ball didn’t hit bone. He just had a little bit of swelling in his thumb, but that has gone down.

Marsh progressing well

Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh, who exited Sunday’s game with a right hamstring strain, was jogging on the field with Nick Castellanos before Wednesday’s game. Thomson has emphasized that Marsh’s strain is mild, and not nearly as bad as shortstop Trea Turner’s. Turner has a left hamstring strain and has been out since May 4.

“He did some really light jogging, and he might hit depending on how he feels, just soft toss,” Thomson said. “But I haven’t been updated on that yet.”

Marsh will not travel to London. Kody Clemens, who was placed on the injured list on Monday with lower back spasms, won’t go either. Clemens was “feeling a bit better” on Wednesday, but the Phillies are going to be careful with him.

A member of the training staff will stay in Philadelphia with Clemens and Marsh so they can work while the team is gone. Turner will travel with the team to London.

Realmuto out of the lineup

Catcher J.T. Realmuto was out of the lineup on Wednesday after a collision with the Brewers’ Oliver Dunn at home plate, and a foul tip that hit him in the groin area on Tuesday. Thomson said he is “sore all over” and typically doesn’t like to use Realmuto more than four days in a row.

“I try to take care of him as much as I can,” Thomson said. “He’s just been getting hit by pitch, plays at the plate, foul tips — it’s just too much.”

In addition to Wednesday, Realmuto will have the two off days before the London series.

