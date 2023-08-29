Phils bedevil Angels with a five-homer onslaught in 12-7 come-from-behind win

Like most managers, the Phillies’ Rob Thomson declines to analyze — and certainly to second-guess — another manager’s in-game decisions. Consider it professional courtesy.

OK, then. You be the judge of what happened in the sixth inning Tuesday night.

With a two-run lead and nobody out, Angels manager Phil Nevin intentionally walked lefty-swinging Bryce Harper — arguably the most dangerous hitter on the planet at the moment — to have his left-handed pitcher face Alec Bohm, a right-handed hitter and the go-ahead run.

Advertisement

Mistake, right?

Maybe. In retrospect, surely. But as Bohm smashed a change-up to the bleachers in left-center field to put the Phillies ahead en route to a 12-7 trouncing of the Angels, a reality washed over the roar of 36,096 screaming patrons at Citizens Bank Park.

It probably didn’t matter what Nevin decided.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper nears 300 homers: How he got here and what’s next

Everything — absolutely everything — is coming up Phillies right now. They notched their fifth consecutive victory and seventh in the last eight games. They slugged five more home runs, bringing their August total to 57, a franchise record and the third-most for any team in a month this season.

And as this homer-crazy month, which included 19 home games, draws to a close with Wednesday’s matinee series finale, the Phillies have offered a preview of what might well be ahead in October, assuming they keep their foot on the pedal and clinch the top wild card that is so clearly theirs for the taking.

Kyle Schwarber, Harper, Bohm, Bryson Stott, and resuscitated Trea Turner went deep in the latest home-run derby. The Phillies rallied from 1-0 and 4-2 deficits by sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs in the sixth inning against Angels starter Tyler Anderson and two relievers.

It began with a leadoff single by Nick Castellanos. And considering Harper has seven homers in his last 12 games to hoist his career total to 299, it seemed almost like a reflex for Nevin to raise four fingers and order that he be walked.

Maybe that would’ve worked in another week or another month. This month, everyone in the Phillies’ lineup is mashing. Bohm’s blast opened a 5-4 lead that swelled with J.T. Reamuto’s double, Stott’s infield single, an RBI bunt single by Johan Rojas, and a two-run triple by Turner.

Is there a better symbol of the Phillies’ breakthrough month than Turner?

When the Phillies began a 10-game homestand on Aug. 4, Turner had bottomed out with a .235 average, a .657 OPS, and a desperate, late-night slump-busting session in the indoor batting in Miami. The fans tried to prop him up with standing ovations, and by golly, it worked.

Since then, Turner is 33-for-92 (.359) with eight homers. He has played in 18 games at home and has a hit in every single one. The Phillies, meanwhile, are 17-9 in August, including 13-4 at home.

So, second-guess Phil Nevin if you want. But as long as the Phillies are doing this, pity managers who must figure out how to pick their poison in a lineup that has been positively lethal..

Oh-no-tani!

It turns out there’s something Shohei Ohtani can’t do: Run on Realmuto.

With a two-run lead and two out in the fifth inning, the Angels star tried to steal third base, an ill-conceived decision considering batter Luis Rengifo homered in his previous two at-bats against Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen.

Realmuto threw from his knees and cut down Ohtani, 19-for-25 in steal attempts.

» READ MORE: Before Shohei Ohtani, Michael Lorenzen wanted to be a two-way player. But he’s found his calling as a starter.

Leading question

Lorenzen gave up eight hits, including six to batters who led off an inning. The Angels had two doubles, two homers, and two singles to open the six innings against Lorenzen, who allowed four runs (three earned).

In three starts since his 124-pitch no-hitter on Aug. 9 against the Nationals, Lorenzen has been touched up for 13 earned runs on 24 hits and six walks in 15 innings for a 7.80 ERA.