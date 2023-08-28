Bryce Harper’s ‘excited’ about Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, who’ll become a unique free agent soon

Bryce Harper didn’t plan it this way, but his return to playing first base Monday coincided with the arrival of Shohei Ohtani — and the rest of the Angels — to Citizens Bank Park.

Could there be a more convenient setting — middle of a game, standing on first base — to deliver a free-agent sales pitch?

“About Philadelphia? Is that what you’re talking about?” said Harper, never shy about recruiting the best players in baseball to the Phillies. “No, he’s going to go where he feels best, if that’s Anaheim or anywhere else. He’s going to make the best decision for him and his family, and wherever he goes, they’re going to get a great player and great person as well.”

Ohtani’s looming free agency was the biggest curiosity in the sport even before the two-way star went down last week to an elbow injury that has him facing a possible second Tommy John surgery. Because in the last three seasons, he has a 2.84 ERA, 31.4% strikeout rate, and .607 OPS against as a pitcher, plus 124 homers, a .587 slugging percentage, and a .965 OPS (entering Monday) as a hitter.

How does a team begin to apply a monetary value to that?

If a player slugs like Harper ($25.38 million per year) and slings like Zack Wheeler ($23.6 million per year), is he worth their two salaries combined? And what if Ohtani isn’t able to pitch again until 2025, at the earliest? How much should be discounted?

“Not just myself but everybody’s kind of excited to see what happens with his career and his free agency,” Harper said, “and where he ends up going.”

First, there’s the matter of Ohtani’s elbow. He won’t pitch again this season, the Angels said last week. He underwent the procedure in October 2018 and returned to the mound for two starts in the shortened 2020 season. The typical recovery time from a second surgery is closer to 18 months than 12 or 15.

“It’s a huge bummer, not just for himself but everybody in baseball,” Harper said. “He’s one of the best to ever play. For him to get hurt the way he did, hope it’s not too bad and he can come back, rehab from it, hopefully not have to go under the knife, and just be Shohei. Because everybody loves watching him.”

Ohtani is still hitting — and leading the majors with 44 home runs entering the week — even though the Angels have dropped out of the playoff race. They went all-in at the trade deadline to make a postseason push around Ohtani. Instead, they lost 17 of 24 games coming into the series with the Phillies.

Harper was able to hit, but not throw, last season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Like Ohtani, he’s a right-handed thrower but left-handed hitter. He had Tommy John surgery on the eve of Thanksgiving and returned to the lineup as the Phillies’ designated hitter on May 1, the fastest recorded return from the injury.

“It’s just understanding the process, the good days and the bad days,” Harper said. “Just preparing, prepping, doing everything you can shoulder-wise and body-wise to make sure you’re giving yourself the best opportunity to get back.

“He understands his body works different than a lot of people’s. He’s got to pitch, he’s got to hit. The daily grind of that, I couldn’t even imagine, and he does it at a high level on both sides. I hope he continues to do it on both sides because it’s fun to watch. It’s very special.”

Ranger report

Ranger Suárez threw about 30 pitches to hitters in a live batting practice setting, a pivotal step in what the Phillies hope will be a return to the mound for his next start.

Suárez has been sidelined for two weeks with a strained right hamstring. He’s scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday in Milwaukee, according to manager Rob Thomson, and could return to the rotation this weekend or next week in San Diego.

“We’re shooting for the Brewers series,” Thomson said, “but we don’t know yet.”

Welcome back, Mick

Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak received his National League championship ring from the Phillies. The former No. 1 overall pick was traded at the deadline last season for right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who posted a 4.12 ERA down the stretch and made two postseason starts, including Game 5 of the World Series.

Moniak has found success with the Angels. He was batting .277 with 13 homers and an .800 OPS entering the series as the primary center-field fill-in for Mike Trout.

“Being a part of the Phillies organization, they were built to win,” Moniak said. “There are guys out there that are getting paid. It wasn’t a huge leash for me, and for good reason. I did get the opportunity that I did. I didn’t perform, and that’s on me.

“You can look back and say, ‘Shoulda, coulda, woulda,’ but at the end of the day, there’s no ill will, there’s no bad feelings towards anybody, any situation that I was put through.”

Extra bases

The Phillies took the field with the team from Media that reached the Little League World Series. Before the game, the kids met with players and watched batting practice on the field. ... Cristian Pache will continue his minor league assignment Tuesday at triple-A Lehigh Valley, Thomson said. The reserve outfielder was nearing a return from right elbow surgery before developing swelling and soreness in his knee. ... Michael Lorenzen (7-8, 3.69 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night against Angels lefty Tyler Anderson (5-5, 5.35).