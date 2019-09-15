Already down 5-1 after Jason Vargas surrendered a third-inning grand slam to Boston catcher Christian Vazquez, Bryce Harper went to the plate with nobody out in the bottom of the fourth after J.T. Realmuto reached base on an infield single. Harper had been caught looking at a third strike on a two-seam fastball in the first inning from right-hander Rick Porcello and he was looking for that same pitch down in the count 1-2 in his second at-bat. Porcello did, in fact, throw the same pitch and Harper looked at it again only because he was sure it was inside.