Is Bryce Harper the Phillies’ first baseman against the Padres this weekend? ‘Possibly.’

As the Phillies reconvened Friday from the All-Star break, one question hovered overhead: How close is Bryce Harper to playing first base in a game?

”Pretty close,” manager Rob Thomson said.

As in this weekend?

“Possibly,” Thomson said.

Less than eight months removed from an elbow ligament reconstruction, Harper has been exclusively a designated hitter since his swift return to the Phillies’ lineup on May 1.

He began working out at first base in mid-April, an idea that the star right fielder came up with and discussed with team officials because of the instability at first base since Rhys Hoskins went down with a season-ending knee injury late in spring training.

After weeks of individualized workouts with infield coach Bobby Dickerson, Harper progressed to taking full-fledged infield practice two weeks ago and was cleared to throw to bases last week.

What’s left on the checklist before Harper gets in a game?”

I think that’s about it,” Thomson said, who noted the Phillies plan to ease Harper into games at first base. He won’t play the position every day but instead will get recovery time in which he goes back to being the Phillies designated hitter.

When Harper plays first base, Kyle Schwarber is expected to be the DH, with Brandon Marsh likely moving to left field and newly recalled prospect Johan Rojas playing center. The Phillies also want to add a righty-hitting outfielder before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Saturday might be a good day to unveil Harper at first base. The Phillies will play a day-night doubleheader against the Padres, who are expected to start left-handed pitchers in both games (Blake Snell and Ryan Weathers).

”We’ll know more in game situations, but I told him the other day, in terms of arm strength, he might have the best arm strength of any first baseman right now,” Thomson said. “He can really throw. It’s remarkable, really, where he’s come in a short period of time.”

