Phillies calling up center field prospect Johan Rojas to fill in for injured Cristian Pache

Before last season, when Johan Rojas was still in single A, the young center fielder said he believed he could play defense at a major-league level.

Even then, Phillies officials agreed.

Rojas’ hitting has always lagged behind. But in the midst of his breakout season at the plate at double-A Reading, with Cristian Pache dealing with elbow pain, Rojas is getting called up by the Phillies, the team announced Friday, and will likely make his major league debut this weekend against the Padres.

Pache went on the 10-day injured list with right elbow irritation, an injury that is considered to be minor. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, making him eligible to return next Friday.

In the meantime, Rojas is expected to fill Pache’s role, notably as the center fielder against left-handed pitchers and a late-inning defensive replacement. Through the All-Star break, the 22-year-old prospect was batting .306/.361/.484 with 30 stolen bases in 38 attempts for Reading.

“I’m really focused a lot now on the hitting,” Rojas, who is learning English, said without a team translator last month before a game at Reading. “I’ve just kept working, and whatever I’ve done in the work, I tried to take it into the game.”

Reading hitting coach Tyler Henson said recently that the Phillies have made changes to Rojas’ bat path this season under the direction of new minor league hitting director Luke Murton.

“We had a lot of one-on-one sessions after he was sent down to the minor league side [in spring training] and came down with a really detailed routine for the guy,” Henson said. “He’s sticking to the routine, and when he goes through it, he feels good, he’s confident. Last year, the routine was kind of scattered. It was ‘try this’ one day, ‘try that’ the next.”

Brandon Marsh will continue to get most of the playing time in center field, including against right-handed pitchers. The Phillies are slated to face Padres righties Yu Darvish on Friday night and Seth Lugo on Sunday.

But San Diego has two lefties — Blake Snell and Ryan Weathers — lined up to start in Saturday’s day-night doubleheader, which should provide Rojas with an opportunity.

The Phillies also recalled infielder Drew Ellis to replace utilityman Josh Harrison, who went on the 10-day injured list this week with a bruised right wrist. Ellis went 4-for-18 and had a two-homer game earlier this season while Alec Bohm was on the injured list.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.