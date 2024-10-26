Phillies’ Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber attend college game day to watch Big Ten football

The Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper and slugger Kyle Schwarber were in action on Saturday — but not in the way fans were originally hoping for.

Instead of playing in the World Series, the pair were featured on opposite television networks to support their college football fandoms. Harper appeared on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff while Schwarber was the celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay.

Advertisement

Harper arrived in Columbus, Ohio, bathed in scarlet and gray ahead of the Buckeyes matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Las Vegas native reminded everyone where his Ohio State ties came from.

“My wife played soccer here,” Harper said. “So huge Buckeye, man.”

The eight-time MLB All-Star was also getting some swings in on the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Schwarber looked ready for action in Indiana on College GameDay with Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit. The two-time All-Star was in full uniform representing his former school Indiana ahead of the team’s matchup with Washington.

Next to him was former Indiana coach Corso, who was also making a return to his old stomping grounds.

Schwarber played three seasons for the Hoosiers from 2012-14 before he was selected fourth overall in the 2014 MLB draft to the Chicago Cubs. So of course, his pick should come as no surprise.

“Hoosiers by 1000,” Schwarber said.

Schwarber also picked Alabama over Missouri, Texas over Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M over LSU.