Bryce Harper returns to the Phillies before series opener vs. the Padres

The Phillies returned home a game and a half ahead of the Mets in the National League East standings. As they try to build on that lead, they’ll have Bryce Harper back in the lineup.

Harper was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Monday ahead of the Phillies’ series opener against the Padres. As a corresponding move, Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment.

Harper had been placed on the injured list on June 6 with right wrist inflammation, the same injury that had plagued him at certain points last season. After being shut down from throwing and swinging completely for several days, Harper worked his way back to full function, including hitting off minor league pitchers on Saturday in Atlanta.

Harper has played just three games in June, and also missed time at the end of May after being hit by a Spencer Strider fastball. This season, the first baseman is slashing .258/.368/.446 with nine home runs and 35 walks in 57 games.