Brown’s teaching has led to success as he consistently oversees a pitching staff that ranks among the nation’s best. Brown has helped the Commodores win two national titles. Thirty of his pitchers have been drafted, and the Commodores have led the nation in strikeouts (4,546) since he was hired in 2012. Last season, Vanderbilt led the nation in ERA (1.84) and was fourth in strikeouts per nine innings (12.1).