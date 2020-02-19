“I mean, the fact that he was able to pick that up that quick just shows you how advanced he is as a hitter and player,” said Russ, a 19th-round draft pick in 2017 who had a 2.54 ERA in 55 appearances last season at double-A Reading and is in big-league camp for the first time this year. “It’s something I work on constantly, making sure that I hide the pitch as best I can. Having it come from him really was like, ‘Wow, it’s something I really need to work on.’”