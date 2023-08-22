Bryce Harper homers; Trea Turner drives in tying, winning runs as Phillies rally late to defeat Giants

The Phillies entered Tuesday’s game with 34 come-from-behind wins. By the end of the night, they had 35. Down 3-2 to the Giants in the bottom of the ninth, Bryson Stott was hit by a pitch, Jake Cave flied out, and Brandon Marsh singled to put runners on first and third.

Stott stole second base; Kyle Schwarber was intentionally walked, and Trea Turner stepped up to the plate. By this point, most of the ballpark was on its feet. Turner struck a line drive single that deflected off of reliever Camilo Doval’s glove and landed in right field. It scored Stott, and the Phillies began spilling out of the dugout as Marsh rounded third.

Once he scored too, the team ran onto the field to celebrate their 4-3 win, and their series win over the Giants. With the victory, the Phillies now have a four-game lead over the Giants in the National League Wild Card standings.

Positive signs from Taijuan Walker

It wasn’t a perfect first two innings for Taijuan Walker on Tuesday. He threw 44 pitches to get through them. Schwarber and Alec Bohm committed two errors in the first two plays to put runners on first and second. Walker allowed a walk, three hits and run. But all of that mattered less than the fact that his velocity was back to where it once was.

Before Tuesday, Walker’s last three starts had begun with him topping out in the upper 80s. It was disconcerting for a pitcher who has averaged 93.1 mph on his fastball this season. In the first two of those three starts, his velocity crept back up as his outing went on. In the last one, on Aug. 12 against the Twins, it stayed down.

So, the Phillies decided to give Walker some extra rest. When he stepped onto the mound against the Giants on Tuesday night, he hadn’t made a start in nine days. But manager Rob Thomson was optimistic. He said Walker’s velocity ticked up in a bullpen session in Washington D.C. It ticked up on Tuesday, too.

Walker threw 18 pitches that clocked in at 90 mph or higher in his first two innings. He was able to sustain it through his five innings pitched. Walker ran into some trouble in the fifth inning, allowing a walk to Wilmer Flores with two outs, and a double to Joc Pederson that Johan Rojas dove for and nearly caught.

But Rojas still narrowly missed the ball. Two runs scored for the Giants, giving them a 3-2 lead over the Phillies. Walker struck out Michael Conforto to end the inning. That was the end of his night. Walker threw 89 pitches through five innings, allowing three runs (of which two were earned) on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. His fastball averaged 93 mph on Tuesday, just one tick short of his yearly average of 93.1 mph.

Seranthony Domínguez entered in relief of Walker in the sixth. He allowed just one walk — a good outing considering his recent struggles. José Alvarado, who was activated off the injured list on Monday, pitched the seventh. It was his first outing since July 6 on Tuesday night. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one walk and striking out two. Alvarado threw 27 pitches, of which 17 were strikes.

Soto entered in the eighth. His outing may have been the best of the night. His outing started with a ball dropping between Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos because of a miscommunication over who should catch it. But Soto made it a moot issue, striking out his next two batters, and inducing a groundout to end the inning.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth, allowing just one single.

All in all, it was a good night for the bullpen.

Bryce Harper showing some more power

With a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, Harper has now hit four home runs in his past six games. For most of the first half of the season, Harper was hitting for average but not for power. He had a .400 slugging percentage and just three home runs. But through 35 games in the second half, he’s hit eight home runs.

A few things to keep an eye on

In the bottom of the third, Harper took a violent swing and fell to his knee. He asked for a time out to shake out his leg, but remained in the game. He hit a single and ran to first base. He was not looked at by trainers.

In the top of the fourth, Walker took a 102 mph lineout to his right arm. The ball ricocheted off of his arm and was caught by Turner for the second out of the inning. He was looked at by trainers but remained in the game. He struck out his next batter, Giants outfielder Wade Meckler, on four pitches to end the top of the fourth inning.

Stott was hit by a pitch on his elbow in the ninth inning. He was looked at by trainers but stayed in the game.