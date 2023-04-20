Bryce Harper reaches another milestone, moves closer to a potential Phillies return

Another day, another hitting session for Bryce Harper against a live pitcher followed by more ground balls at first base.

Oh, and Harper started throwing, too.

The fastest recovery on record from an elbow ligament reconstruction — a.k.a. Tommy John surgery — continued at warp speed Thursday, as Harper played catch from 60 feet. It marked the first time since last summer that he threw a ball overhand.

And now, for the first time, Phillies officials — well, manager Rob Thomson, at least — are signaling that Harper could be back long before the “by the All-Star break” timetable that they outlined after the slugger’s surgery on Nov. 23.

Harper is scheduled to have a checkup with prominent orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache “right around the first of May,” according to Thomson. ElAttrache, who performed Harper’s surgery, is based in Los Angeles. The Phillies, conveniently, play at Dodger Stadium on May 1-3.

“If we get clearance from the doctor, we’ll see when he can start DH’ing,” Thomson said. “But it shouldn’t be too far after that.”

Advertisement

When Harper returns to the lineup, it will be as a designated hitter. He isn’t expected to be cleared for throwing at full strength for another few weeks. And even once he is, he will go through a throwing progression, extending the distance gradually.

» READ MORE: ‘I want to be smart about it’: As Bryce Harper begins sliding, he cautions against rushing his rehab

But it’s possible ElAttrache will sign off on Harper’s return to play as a DH. Headfirst sliding, and other unplanned actions within a game, are a bigger hurdle than hitting. If Harper returns too soon and bangs his elbow against a base or another player, it’s possible the reconstructed ligament could rupture.

“I want to be able to slide into a bag and be OK just sliding into a bag,” Harper said last week. “That’s a major thing. Sliding into a bag, if somebody hits me or tags me and I frickin’ sprain it and I’m out for the next four months, that does nothing for us. That does nothing for me. That does nothing for my guys in the clubhouse. It’s deflating, right?”

But if ElAttrache gives the go-ahead to slide at full strength in early May, could Harper be in the lineup within a few days?

“I think what the plan is really is that we cover everything that we need to cover prior to that [appointment],” Thomson said. “And then we talk to the doctor and figure out when it’s the best time to start DH’ing.”

The Phillies begin a brief five-game homestand May 5 against the Red Sox. They head back out on the road May 12 in Colorado. The Phillies open a 10-game intradivisional road trip May 25 in Atlanta, which will also mark the six-month mark from his surgery.

Regardless, Thomson doubled down on comments from last week that Harper “doesn’t look like he’s going to do a rehab assignment” in the minor leagues. Neither Harper nor Thomson believes it’s necessary for him to face triple-A pitching, especially because the Phillies can simulate game conditions for him.

“At that point, I just need to get back,” Harper said. “It’s good talent down there. It’s nothing against that at all. But big-league talent’s a little bit different. A big-league game is a little bit different. The more big-league talent I get to see, the better it’s going to be for me.”

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper, first baseman? Here’s why it makes sense for the Phillies.

The Phillies invited right-hander Victor Vargas from high-A Jersey Shore for the day to pitch to Harper. The 22-year-old has opened the season on the minor-league development list. He’s expected to throw to Harper again in a few days.

Three weeks ago, Harper began hitting daily, usually on the field before batting practice. He progressed to live pitching, facing rehabbing reliever Nick Nelson last week at home followed by left-hander Ranger Suárez on Tuesday in Chicago.

There aren’t many examples of position players who had Tommy John surgery, a procedure that is more common among pitchers. A few years ago, Shohei Ohtani made one of the faster comebacks, going from the operating table to DH’ing for the Angels in 218 days. For Harper, 218 days would be June 29.

With each day, it seems clear Harper will beat that timeline.

“I’m not trying to just be the fastest guy coming back. That’s not what I want to do,” Harper said. “I don’t want to just be the fastest. I want to be smart about it, too. I don’t want to be dumb. This isn’t just some rinky-dink surgery that I had. It’s a big-time surgery.”

Extra bases

Suárez (elbow) will simulate two innings Saturday and could go on a minor-league assignment next week. ... Utility infielder Edmundo Sosa got clearance to play after seeing a doctor Wednesday in Chicago. Sosa has been dealing with low-back discomfort since last weekend. “He’s better today,” said Thomson. ... Zack Wheeler, who mentioned after his last start that he felt lower- back tightness, will remain on turn and start Sunday, according to Thomson. ... The Phillies held their annual salute to Jackie Robinson by honoring Ted Washington and Chuck Randall. Washington was the first Black player signed by the Phillies, in 1952; Randall was one of the first two Black amateur players signed by the team. ... Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.91 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night against Rockies right-hander Noah Davis (0-0, 0.00).

» READ MORE: Trade of Logan O’Hoppe for Brandon Marsh is looking like a win-win for Phillies and Angels