CLEARWATER, Fla. — The optics were hard to miss.

For six innings Monday, Alec Bohm played third base — and rather well, it must be noted. To his left, Bryson Stott was back at his natural shortstop, leaping to catch line drives and picking up three more hits.

It was a homegrown left side of the Phillies’ infield, first-round picks in back-to-back drafts playing side-by-side in a 7-1 victory over the Orioles. Sure, it was only spring training. Still, it must have felt like a mini-triumph for a farm system that hasn’t had many lately.

But it also set the scene for a fascinating final 10 days of camp. Because unless the Phillies pull off a trade, it’s unclear how Bohm and Stott can both make the opening-day roster and play every day. And the latter is the most important thing for both of them.

Joe Girardi hasn’t declared that Didi Gregorius will be the shortstop on opening day. But Gregorius has homered in back-to-back games and demonstrated that he’s healthy. He also hasn’t played a position other than shortstop. So again, barring a trade, it would be an upset to see anyone else at the position when the season opens April 8 at home against the Athletics.

That would seem to leave Bohm and Stott to duke it out for the third-base job.

“I want to get to the big leagues and help this team any way I can,” said Stott, the Phillies’ top prospect. “If it’s at third, short, or wherever it may be, it’s obviously not up to me. I’m going to catch the ball wherever I play.“

At the moment, Stott may be hitting his way onto the team. He’s 8-for-15 with a double, a homer, and five walks this spring. He has reached base in 13 of 20 plate appearances, a stark contrast to his strikeout-laden showing last spring.

“The biggest thing I wanted to do coming in was just relax and be comfortable,” Stott said. “Last year I was tense. Before the pitcher even threw it I was already swinging and trying to do stuff that I know I shouldn’t be doing. I’m comfortable and I feel ready to go.”

Girardi wants to guard against making too much of spring training. That goes for Bohm, too, who went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the Orioles and is 2-for-19 overall.

But it’s also difficult to ignore how Stott is playing.

“He’s playing great. There’s no doubt about it,” Girardi said. “I don’t know what to say. His body of work was pretty good last year, too. Fall competition is good competition. Double A and triple A, he played well. We take it all into account.”

Coonrod injured

Cross reliever Sam Coonrod off your projected opening-day roster.

Coonrod received a cortisone injection after an MRI revealed a right shoulder strain. He won’t throw for five to seven days, taking him out of the mix for the opening-day bullpen, according to Girardi.

“I think the injury is under control. It’s just really frustrating,” Coonrod said. “Because I put in all the work in the offseason, did everything I could to be ready. Threw a lot of bullpens. Kind of saw this coming, the delay [from the lockout], and prepared literally the best I could.”

The Phillies were already facing the possibility of being without one of their top relievers. Left-hander José Alvarado hasn’t appeared in a spring training game because of neck stiffness. After three days without throwing, he has resumed throwing from flat ground. It’s unclear if he will have time to be ready for the season.

Home run derby

Making their first appearance together in the Phillies’ lineup, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber both homered. Castellanos hit an arcing two-run shot into the bleachers in front of Frenchy’s tiki bar in left field in the first inning; Schwarber launched a ball over the leaping right fielder’s glove in the third.

Girardi said he hasn’t finalized a batting order. But Schwarber has been hitting mostly in the leadoff spot, with Castellanos batting cleanup and protecting Bryce Harper.

Extra bases

Zack Wheeler, slowed in December by shoulder soreness and last week by the flu, will face hitters in two simulated innings Tuesday. He will probably start only one spring training game, after which the Phillies will decide if he’s ready for his first turn in the rotation. ... Ranger Suárez likely will make his first spring start Friday or Saturday. ... The Phillies reassigned outfielder Justin Williams, pitcher Joe Gatto, and catchers Edgar Cabral and Austin Wynns to minor-league camp. ... Opening-day starter Aaron Nola will get another tune-up at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Yankees in Tampa. The game will be streamed on MLB.com.

