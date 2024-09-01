Pitcher Tyler Phillips gets second chance with Phillies, aiming to get ' back to being myself’

Tyler Phillips’ initial major-league call-up was a 43-day dream, so much so that he figures he spent most of the time preoccupied with making sure he didn’t wake up.

After a two-week dose of reality, he thinks he’s more grounded.

The Phillies recalled Phillips from triple A on Sunday as active rosters expanded to 28 players, and he will return to the rotation Tuesday night in Toronto to make his seventh career major-league start.

Beyond that, little is guaranteed. And Phillips knows better now than to worry about it.

“I was trying to do so much to stay here when, realistically, there’s moves that are out of my control,” Phillips said. “I was pitching for results more than doing what a sinkerballer does, which is getting weak contact. I was pitching trying to put up zeros. In my head I was like, ‘To put up zeros, I’ve got to miss bats and do all this crazy stuff that isn’t me.’ So, then you fall behind in the count, you put yourself in trouble, you throw more pitches. It just all snowballs. It never goes well.”

In his first three starts, Phillips gave up four earned runs in 21 innings. He tossed a four-hit shutout against the Guardians on July 27 at Citizens Bank Park. He felt like he was floating.

But Phillips, 26, also knew his initial turn in the rotation almost certainly had an expiration date. Veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker was working his way back from a blister on his index finger. He’s making $18 million this season to be the Phillies’ No. 5 starter.

Phillips yielded 17 earned runs in 11 innings over his next three starts. A few days after giving up five runs in 4⅓ innings against the Marlins, he got sent back to triple A. The Phillies believe his arm may have been tired. If so, he wouldn’t be the first rookie pitcher to hit a wall in August.

Looking back, Phillips has another theory.

“It was more mental fatigue than anything,” he said. “Just a lot of emotions, a lot of adrenaline, and then just getting ahead of myself a little bit. A lot of it was getting back to myself, who I am, what got me here, what allowed me to have so many quality starts while I was in the minor leagues before I got called up.

“Sinkerballers, the reality of the business of what I do is, I’m going to give up a run here or there. I’m going to give up seeing-eye hits. It’s just continuing to do that and getting a double-play ball. I was just pitching away from my style.”

Walker posted a 9.17 ERA in four starts after returning from the injured list. The Phillies removed him from the rotation this week and moved him to the bullpen, creating a second chance for Phillips.

Rob Thomson said Phillips could hold on to the rotation spot as long as he pitches well. But the manager also noted that the Phillies “are going to have some options,” noting that lefty Kolby Allard can be recalled from triple A on Sept. 10 after his 15-day option expires.

Spencer Turnbull, sidelined since early June with a shoulder strain, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session this week in Clearwater, Fla. But if he’s able to return later this month, it will be as a reliever because there isn’t adequate time to stretch his arm back out to start.

Regardless, Phillips said he will worry only about his next start.

“I definitely set an expectation a lot higher, and I exceeded expectations for myself and a lot of the staff here,” he said. “But maybe when you pitch so well in the beginning, now you’re subconsciously trying to do that every time. I was trying to throw complete games. I was trying to throw shutout innings. It’s about getting back to being myself.”

Bohm ‘not ready’

Alec Bohm missed his third consecutive game with a sore left hand.

Thomson said the Phillies are hopeful Bohm will return Tuesday night in Toronto, but he noted that the third baseman had not yet swung a bat. He received treatment and worked out on the field Sunday.

“His grip strength is getting better,” Thomson said. “It’s not hurting as much. But he’s not ready to put a bat in his hand.”

Bohm felt discomfort in his hand on a swing in the first inning Thursday. X-rays were negative. The Phillies have diagnosed the injury as a strain.

Edmundo Sosa started again at third base in Bohm’s absence.

Painter back on track

Top prospect Andrew Painter threw a bullpen session with a simulated between-innings break in Clearwater, Fla. Thirteen months removed from Tommy John elbow surgery, he recently missed a few days because of illness and typical elbow soreness.

Painter is on track to face hitters in live batting practice before the minor league season ends. But it’s unlikely that he will pitch in the Arizona Fall League or another competitive game setting until next season.

Extra bases

The Phillies reinstated lefty reliever José Alvarado from the restricted list, as expected, after he attended to a family matter last week in Venezuela. They optioned righty Yunior Marté, who took a 6.92 ERA back to triple A. ... In addition to Phillips, the Phillies recalled lefty-hitting infielder Kody Clemens as part of the expanded September roster. Clemens was batting .266 with 14 homers and an .811 OPS in triple A. ... As part of the eighth annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, the Phillies honored late former minor league pitcher Corey Phelan by wearing “Corey’s Promise” T-shirts before the game. Phelan died of non-Hodgkins lymphoma two years ago at age 20. ... The Phillies will face two righties in Toronto: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.27 ERA) and Bowden Francis (8-3, 3.66).