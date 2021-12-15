Two weeks since the start of an owners’ lockout that froze all 40-man rosters, the Phillies on Tuesday announced the signings of six players — all right-handed pitchers — to minor-league contracts with non-roster invitations to major-league spring training.

Veteran reliever Cam Bedrosian headlines the group, which figures to help provide minor-league depth. Of the pitchers, Bedrosian, Andrew Bellatti, and Jake Newberry possess major-league experience while Tyler Cyr, Michael Kelly, and South Jersey native Joe Gatto do not.

Bedrosian, son of former Phillies closer and 1987 Cy Young Award winner Steve Bedrosian, will return to the organization after posting a 4.35 ERA in 10⅓ innings last season. The Phillies signed the 30-year-old in July after he was released by the Oakland A’s. He has a 3.81 ERA in 311 major-league appearances.

Bellatti, 30, gave up five runs in 3⅓ innings this year for the Marlins. But he may have caught the Phillies’ eye in an Oct. 1 appearance against them in Miami. He recorded five swings and misses on 19 pitches in a scoreless inning and struck out Freddy Galvis and Andrew Knapp. Bellatti has a 3.71 ERA in 20 major-league appearances for the Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays.

Newberry, 27, gave up eight runs in 4⅓ innings for the Kansas City Royals. A fastball-slider pitcher, he has a 4.84 ERA in 65 career appearances.

Gatto, 26, posted a 3.32 ERA in 35 appearances this year between double A and triple A in the Texas Rangers’ organization. He was born in Voorhees and attended St. Augustine College Prep in Richland. Cyr, 28, and Kelly, 29, spent most of the season in triple A with the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros, respectively.

