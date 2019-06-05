Maybe rookie Adam Haseley — a first-round pick in 2017 who began the season at double-A Reading and played just six games at triple-A Lehigh Valley — will produce immediately, as Clement did. He’ll get the chance, since he’s now the starting centerfielder. Maybe even Herrera will return, reformed and contrite, and regain the form that made him an All-Star in 2016. New shortstop Jean Segura and new catcher J.T. Realmuto have been even better than advertised.