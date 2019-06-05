Philadelphia can tell you: Some underdogs fight.
The Phillies had every reason to roll over and die Tuesday. They had lost five consecutive games, as well as their leadoff hitter and clubhouse sage, Andrew McCutchen.
They’re not dead yet.
They pounded the Padres, 9-6.
We’ve seen this before.
Not long ago, the franchise of the moment found itself drowning in adversity: injuries, inexperience, the impending doom that follows every Philly franchise despite its occupying first place. It also began with an unlikely win in southern California.
That franchise won the Super Bowl.
Right now, the franchise of the moment is drowning in almost identical adversity: injuries, inexperience, impending doom. Can the Phillies pull it off, too?
Why not?
Granted, the parallels aren’t exact. But they’re close enough to merit comparison.
Start at the top.
Doug Pederson was a second-year coach who appeared under-qualified for the job but whose experience as a player and whose player-centric management and analytics-driven style compensated. Gabe Kapler is a second-year manager whose resume is even sparser, whose player-centrism is more intense, whose devotion to analytics is downright fanatical. Pederson remained sure that his team could still win. Kapler has, too.
Consider the comparative attrition.
The Eagles lost kicker Caleb Sturgis, running back and returner Darren Sproles, special-teams ace Chris Maragos, future Hall of Fame left tackle Jason Peters, middle linebacker Jordan Hicks, and of course, Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz, who shredded his knee against the Rams and cleared the stage for the Nick Foles Saga.
Even before McCutchen tore his left ACL on Monday, injury had robbed the Phillies of six key relievers as well as Zach Eflin, their steadiest starter, and fourth outfielder Roman Quinn. Combine that with the loss of centerfielder Odubel Herrera, on administrative leave at least through June 17 in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident, and the Phillies come mighty close to the crisis level the Eagles reached in 2017.
Only, there was no crisis with the Eagles.
The Eagles signed rookie Jake Elliott, who set kicking records. Veteran bludgeon back LeGarrette Blount and undrafted rookie Corey Clement, a Glassboro (N.J.) High grad, carried the mail. Rookie linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was a special-teams Pro Bowl alternate. Second-year tackle Halapoulavaati Vaitai ably replaced Peters. Nigel Bradham moved from outside linebacker to the middle and had his best season. And, of course, Big Game Nick beat the Rams and eventually became the Super Bowl MVP.
Another similarity: The Eagles even made a canny midseason move that made a huge difference.
Jay Bruce, meet Jay Ajayi.
With Herrera’s possibly facing a long absence, the Phillies acquired Bruce in a trade with the Mariners on Sunday.
On Tuesday, in his first start, Bruce hit a double and two home runs — one of them a grand slam — and was a wind’s breath from a third dinger. In Ajayi’s first full game, he averaged 9.63 yards per carry. One of his eight carries was a touchdown in a 51-23 blowout of the visiting Broncos.
Again, the parallels aren’t perfect, but the potential for winning remains. Both Nick Pivetta and Jerad Eichkoff have logged fine starts since Eflin went down. The bullpen’s 4.28 ERA is seventh in the National League, and, more importantly, still the best in the NL East. So is the team’s save percentage, which, at 77.27 percent, ranks third in the NL.
Rhys Hoskins’ .926 OPS ranks 13th in the NL, and that comes with only sporadic protection from $330 million free agent Bryce Harper, who, it should be noted, is hitting .301 with a .909 OPS and 18 RBI in his last 18 games. The Hair is heating up.
It doesn’t hurt, either, that Cesar Hernandez has spent most of his career batting leadoff — or that he shook off his slow start and is hitting .309 with an .864 OPS in his last 48 games.
And, finally, there is second-year utility man Scott Kingery. Kapler said Tuesday night that Kingery will be the everyday third baseman for the foreseeable future, considering the struggles of Maikel Franco, who is hitting .213. Kingery’s .944 OPS and .333 average lead the team among players with at least seven at-bats. Bruce has seven at-bats.
Does this mean Bruce will be the Phillies’ version of Foles? Perhaps. Maybe Kingery, like Elliott, will blossom. Maybe Hernandez, like Bradham, will play his best when he’s needed most.
Maybe rookie Adam Haseley — a first-round pick in 2017 who began the season at double-A Reading and played just six games at triple-A Lehigh Valley — will produce immediately, as Clement did. He’ll get the chance, since he’s now the starting centerfielder. Maybe even Herrera will return, reformed and contrite, and regain the form that made him an All-Star in 2016. New shortstop Jean Segura and new catcher J.T. Realmuto have been even better than advertised.
The point is, like the Eagles, it took more than frontline personnel to make the Phillies a first-place club. It took chemistry. Belief. Grit.
It took old players excelling in new roles, new players playing above their heads, and a steady hand to navigate through the turmoil.
There’s no reason it all can’t happen again.