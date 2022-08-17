CINCINNATI — Brandon Marsh left the game, limping badly but without assistance, after appearing to seriously injure his left leg in the third inning Tuesday night.

Crisis averted? Maybe.

The Phillies didn’t provide an update during the game on Marsh’s condition. But they did carry on without their new center fielder and emerged from an early-inning slugfest with an 11-4 laugher over the gutted Cincinnati Reds on interim manager Rob Thomson’s 59th birthday.

After going six games without a home run, the Phillies blasted five, including two from Rhys Hoskins. Darick Hall and Nick Castellanos hit back-to-back solos in the third inning before Hoskins’ decisive three-runner in the fourth and a two-run blow in the eighth. Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs added a three-run shot in the ninth to cap the rout.

The Phillies won their second game in a row in Cincinnati, improved to 16-8 since the All-Star break, and maintained their hold on the National League’s second wild-card spot, one game ahead of the San Diego Padres, who were trailing in Miami.

It isn’t premature to begin pondering the playoffs. Hoskins, drafted and developed by the Phillies, often notes that he thinks about it a lot when he walks past a panoramic photo of the clinching moment from the 2008 World Series that hangs on a wall between the clubhouse and the manager’s office at the team’s spring-training complex in Clearwater, Fla.

Hoskins ran his season total to 26 homers. He also became only the fourth player with four seasons of 26 or more homers since 2018, joining Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Phillies teammate Kyle Schwarber.

The two-run homer traveled 422 feet and landed on the grassy berm in straightaway center field. But it was Hoskins’ three-run shot that restored order to the game for the Phillies after Jake Fraley and Jonathan India went deep in succession to give the Reds a fleeting lead against starter Kyle Gibson and Marsh went down in a heap on the center-field warning track after trying to make a leaping catch on India’s ball.

With the Phillies trailing 3-2, Hoskins came to the plate with two on and two out against Reds starter T.J. Zeuch. He jumped on a first-pitch sinker and hit it out to right-center for a 5-3 lead.

It snapped a 6-for-28 spell in which Hoskins had only one extra-base hit, although Hoskins homered in four consecutive games before that and remains the Phillies’ most consistent hitter since Bryce Harper broke his thumb on June 25.

The Phillies finished with 18 hits, tying their season high. Hoskins, Nick Castellanos, and Jean Segura had three hits apiece.

Marsh injured

At first glance, Marsh’s injury appeared ominous.

It occurred on India’s homer, which broke a 2-2 tie. Marsh tracked the ball to the wall in right-center field, leaped, and came down with the full weight of his 215 pounds on his left knee. He rocked back, then fell forward and writhed in pain on the warning track.

India had not yet trotted around third base when Castellanos came over from right field and waved for help from the dugout. Several Phillies athletic trainers came out to check on Marsh, who eventually got to his feet and hobbled off the field.

The Phillies traded for Marsh at the Aug. 2 deadline to be their center fielder. In 12 games, and including a second-inning single against Zeuch, he’s 8-for-32 (.250) with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Matt Vierling moved from left field to center, and the Phillies put utility infielder Nick Maton into the game in left. Maton made a diving catch on Albert Almora Jr.’s sinking line drive to end the sixth inning.

If Marsh goes on the injured list, Vierling could hold down center field. But the Phillies are playing without left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who was out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game because of a strained right calf. The plan, according to Thomson, was to hold him out until Friday night.

Unless Schwarber is able to return sooner, the Phillies may have to dip into their outfield depth. They have two triple-A options on the 40-man roster: Simon Muzziotti and Jhailyn Ortiz, neither of whom were in the lineup for Lehigh Valley on Tuesday night.

Gibson strums along

Other than the back-to-back dingers, the Reds didn’t make much contact against Gibson, who racked up 11 strikeouts to match a career-high set on May 8, 2019, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Gibson continued to be the epitome of a middle-of-the-rotation starter. He got through six innings and gave up three runs or less for the sixth time in his last seven starts. Since July 15, he has a 3.72 ERA.

Happy 10,000

More than two-thirds of the way through their 140th season, the Phillies became the ninth franchise to reach 10,000 victories, joining the Giants, Dodgers, Cubs, Cardinals, Braves, Reds, Pirates, and Yankees.

But the milestone victory also came 15 years after the Phillies lost their 10,000th game. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only member of the 10,000-win club with a losing record.