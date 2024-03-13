Phillies will debut new their City Connect uniforms in April

You won’t have to wait long to see the newest addition to the Phillies’ jersey collection. The team will debut its long-awaited City Connect uniforms in April, the organization confirmed to The Inquirer on Wednesday.

In February, MLB confirmed that the Phillies would finally receive a City Connect jersey this year in the last year of the program. The City Connect program began in 2021 and each MLB team, aside from the Athletics and the Yankees, designed a custom jersey honoring its city’s history and culture.

The Phillies’ City Connect jersey may have already been leaked.

The leaked jerseys are blue and yellow, potentially in honor of the city flag, and have a sleeve patch that reads “City of Brotherly Love” and mimics the famous LOVE statue with the Liberty Bell in place of the O.

Are the leaks legit? We won’t know until the official jersey comes out, and that day should be coming soon.

No official date was provided for the debut of the uniforms, but the design should be unveiled a few days before the debut. Previous City Connect designs have been released anywhere from one to 10 days before their on-field debuts.