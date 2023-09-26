Watch the Phillies’ playoff-clinching clubhouse celebration: ‘Dancing On My Own’ is back

Champagne celebrations have become customary for the Phillies the past two seasons, and it continued on Tuesday night when they clinched their second straight trip to the playoffs with a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Pirates in 10 innings.

The scene? All too familiar. From the dousing of bubbly on each other to Rob Thomson toasting his team to the singing of the song that became the anthem of their 2022 run to the World Series, “Dancing On My Own.”

Playoff baseball is back in Philly.

Here’s how the Phillies celebrated what they hope is the first of five champagne parties this fall.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Phillies playoffs: Schedule, tickets, opponent, and everything else you need to know