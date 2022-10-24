There were a lot of people responsible for getting the Phillies to this point, but perhaps none more than Rob Thomson, who took over earlier in the season for Joe Girardi, turned this team around, and now has them playing in the World Series.

So it was appropriate, then, that the man they call “Topper” was the first to take get a champagne shower.

And, of course, next on the checklist for the Phillies was a pennant-winning version of “Dancing On My Own,” which has become the team’s postseason anthem — even though they’ve been using it long before October started.

» READ MORE: How did ‘Dancing On My Own’ become the Phillies playoff anthem? It starts with a backup Red Sox catcher.

And from there, it was a free for all, with no player left dry.

Look, we’re not going to junk this up with a bunch of stupid words. We’re just going to give you what you want, photos and videos of Phillies players (and alums, and celebrities) celebrating in the clubhouse following the big win, starting with Alec Bohm having what might be the quote of the night.

If you know the backstory, it means more.

Here’s more of the best of the Phillies’ celebration …

[WARNING: Some of these videos may contain background music with explicit language.]

Jean Segura

That’s Inquirer beat writer Alex Coffey, who wasn’t spared while getting videos, and photos like this...

Zack Wheeler

Rhys Hoskins

Nick Castellanos

Kyle Schwarber

Miles Teller and Bryce Harper

More scenes from the Phillies’ celebrations: