Phillies coloring sheets are back — grab your crayons

There’s something about a city rallying around its team.

When the Phillies entered their playoff run last season, we saw a surge in Google searches for “Phillies coloring pages.” Whether it was to keep kids entertained or to curb adult anxieties, searches and downloads for coloring sheets popped up all season. So we made our own.

We encouraged readers to print out and color (or digitally draw on) groovy illustrations of Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Bryce Harper, and more. And you delivered, sharing photos of the coloring sheets used at schools and cookouts.

We even heard from South Philly’s Joey Vito, 5, who — with some help from his dad — emailed us to share how much he and his older brother, Tommy, enjoyed the coloring pages. Joey then got in the habit of showing us his completed works of art (and, dare we say, he knocked it out of the park).

And now we’ve made more.

Here are our exclusive coloring sheets available for download and personal use. Inquirer news designer Cynthia Greer created each design based on staff photographs and Getty Images of the players.

Here’s a photo gallery so you can get a preview before you download:

Click here to download a PDF and print out your own copies. Once you’re done coloring, we want to see your work! Be sure to share photos of your finished Phillies with us on social media by tagging us on Instagram (@phillyinquirer or @phillyinqsports), X (@phillyInquirer), or Facebook.