Phillies coloring sheets are trending. We made some you can download.

It’s time to step up to the plate and break out your crayons.

The Phillies are in a playoff run and we can feel fans’ heart rates spiking. This year, we’ve come prepared.

Throughout the Phillies’ season, Google Trends have revealed some … let’s call them creative search terms.

There have been noticeable upticks in searches for the Phillies and “overalls” — undoubtedly a callback to the pin-striped fits some of the roster has been rocking; the Phillies and “Dancing on My Own,” the unofficial anthem of last season’s playoff run that is back for more this season; and more.

But a trend that caught our eye mirrors one from the Eagles’ playoff run last season — “Phillies coloring pages.” Whether it’s to keep the kids busy during the game or to curb your own stress, we’ve got you covered.

It’s unclear exactly why the search trend became so popular and it’s hard to quantify exactly how many people are looking for Phillies coloring sheets. But as the Phillies try to pull more wins out, we want to make sure fans are set up with the tools for success. All you’ll need is a printer (or a tablet and some sort of drawing program) and some coloring tools.

Over the COVID-19 pandemic, coloring sheets rose in popularity among adults as a stress-relief coping mechanism. According to the Mayo Clinic, coloring is considered good for adults’ health and an effective way to help manage stress. And we know Phillies fans — like other baseball fans — are stressed, OK? There’s a lot on the line.

So we’ve opted to join the fun and make your Google searches a little easier.

Here are our exclusive coloring sheets available for download and personal use. Each design was done by Inquirer news designer Cynthia Greer and is based off Inquirer staff photography and Getty Images from throughout the season.

Here’s a photo gallery so you can get a preview before you download: