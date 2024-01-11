Phillies agree to deals with Ranger Suárez, Jeff Hoffman to avoid arbitration

Ranger Suárez and Jeff Hoffman, central figures on the Phillies’ pitching staff, avoided salary arbitration Thursday.

Faced with a 1 p.m. deadline to lock in a 2024 salary or exchange figures with the team and go to arbitration, Suárez and Hoffman agreed on one-year contracts for $5.05 million and $2.2 million respectively, according to league sources.

The Phillies have three unsigned arbitration-eligible players: third baseman Alec Bohm, lefty reliever Gregory Soto, and utility infielder Edmundo Sosa. If they don’t reach agreements Thursday, the sides will exchange figures. They may continue to negotiate until a hearing next month.

Suárez, 28, received a raise from $2.95 million after posting a 4.18 ERA in 22 starts last season. He’s projected to rejoin a rotation that includes Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker, and Cristopher Sánchez. Suárez can’t be a free agent until after the 2025 season.

Hoffman, 31, emerged as a trusted reliever for the Phillies last season after signing a minor league contract at the end of spring training. He parlayed a 2.41 ERA in 54 appearances into a raise from a $1.6 million salary last year.