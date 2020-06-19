Baker is the only manager in his 70s, but someone like Terry Francona, 61, would also be a high-risk coronavirus patient given his health history. A total of six big-league managers are in their 60s and there’s a long list of coaches also in that age range, including Phillies bullpen coach Jim Gott, who was among the staff working with players in Clearwater during the outbreak. It is not known if Gott is one of the staff members who contracted COVID-19.