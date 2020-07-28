The Phillies and Yankees will likely be able to make up their four lost games pretty easily. Thanks to MLB’s decision to move the Yankees to Baltimore for games Wednesday and Thursday when the Orioles had been scheduled to play the Marlins, the Phillies and Yankees could play one of the four games or even a doubleheader Monday when the Phillies were supposed to be off and the Yankees were scheduled to play in Baltimore. The teams also share days off on Aug. 24 and Sept. 14.