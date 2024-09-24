Tanner Banks and Taijuan Walker allow six runs combined in Phillies’ loss to the Cubs

The fifth starter spot has been an albatross for the Phillies, so it was only fitting that two pitchers who auditioned for that spot gave up a combined six earned runs on Tuesday night. After opener Tanner Banks loaded the bases with one out in the second, Taijuan Walker entered in relief.

It did not go well. Walker walked his first two batters that scored two runs for the Cubs, allowed an RBI groundout to Dansby Swanson, a two-RBI single to Seiya Suzuki, and an RBI single to Cody Bellinger. After pitching a one-hit third, Walker departed in the fourth, with runners on first and second and no outs.

Advertisement

Kolby Allard took over from there. He retired his next six batters, but struggled in the sixth. Miguel Amaya hit a leadoff single, Swanson hit a one-out double, and Suzuki collected a walk. Cody Bellinger lined a triple to right field in the next at-bat, which drove all three runners home.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper knows the Phillies’ time is now. But he also believes their window isn’t close to shutting.

Allard pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits. Walker pitched 1⅔ innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. The good news for the Phillies is there isn’t a need for a fifth starter in October after Tuesday’s 10-4 loss to the Cubs. And with four games remaining in the regular season, there won’t be a need for a fifth starter for the rest of this month.

Despite the Phillies clinching the division on Monday night, they still have goals to play for. Their magic number to clinch a first-round bye is two, and manager Rob Thomson has also said he’d like to finish the season with the best record in baseball, so the Phillies can secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

He says he won’t compromise health to reach that goal, but it does give the remaining games some weight.

After Allard exited, reliever Tyler Gilbert pitched the eighth and ninth. He allowed three hits with two strikeouts and a hit-by-pitch over his two innings of work.

» READ MORE: Phillies reinstate Austin Hays from the injured list, option Cal Stevenson

It was not the best offensive night for the Phillies, but there were some positive signs. Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the first inning, his 30th of the season. After going 30 games without a home run, Harper has hit four in the past 11 games.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 38th home run of the season in the eighth, driving in Johan Rojas to cut the Cubs’ lead to 10-4. Garrett Stubbs went 1-for-2 with an RBI bunt-single and a walk.