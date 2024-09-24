Phillies reinstate Austin Hays from the injured list, option Cal Stevenson

Less than 24 hours after clinching the National League East title, the Phillies got some more good news: Austin Hays is back.

The left fielder was reinstated from the injured list on Tuesday, after recovering from the kidney infection that had sidelined him since Sept. 2. Hays slotted into the starting lineup against Cubs left-hander Justin Steele.

Hays has struggled to find consistency following the deadline trade from Baltimore. He first dealt with a hamstring injury, and then experienced extreme fatigue he would later find out was caused by the infection. When he is healthy, Hays has been extremely effective against left-handed pitching. He hit .350 with a .940 OPS in 80 at-bats against lefties between the Orioles and the Phillies this season.

Hays hasn’t appeared in a major league game since Sept. 1. He played two triple-A games on a rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley, and went 2-for-9 with a walk and scored three runs.

To make room for Hays on the 28-man roster, the Phillies optioned Cal Stevenson to their spring training complex. Stevenson cannot be recalled for 10 days except in the case of an injury, though he would be available in time for Game 1 of the National League Division Series, which is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Stevenson was called up from Lehigh Valley on Sept. 5 and went 4-for-14 with three doubles and five RBIs in 11 games. He came through in big moments for the Phillies, highlighted by his performance on Sept. 14 against the Mets when he made a game-saving catch in center field and hit a game-winning double.

After the Phillies won the division on Monday, manager Rob Thomson pointed to Stevenson as a key contributor.

“It also says something about the depth of the organization which our front office has put together,” Thomson said. “And when we do have injuries, and everybody has injuries, the guys that come up, [Kody] Clemens, Stevenson, Wes Wilson, [Rafael] Márchan, those guys, they perform. And so that says a lot about what this organization is all about.”

