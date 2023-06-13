J.T. Realmuto hits for the cycle, yet Phillies fall to Diamondbacks, 9-8

PHOENIX — With their 9-8 win on Monday night, the Diamondbacks now have 20 come from behind wins. That’s tied for third-most in baseball. It shows they’re resilient.

The Phillies quickly fell to 1-0 in the first inning, but they answered immediately. J.T. Realmuto hit a solo home run in the second to tie it and hit a two RBI triple to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead in the third. Alec Bohm hit an RBI double, and Josh Harrison hit an RBI single in the next two at-bats to give them a 5-1 lead.

It seemed, for a moment, like they were on their way to a tone-setting win against one of the best teams in baseball. But their lead wasn’t safe. The Diamondbacks came roaring back. They tacked two runs on in the third. They tacked on two more in the fourth. And in the sixth, they tacked on four. All of their runs came with two outs.

To the Phillies’ credit, they did chip away at that lead. Bryce Harper hit an RBI double in the seventh and Bohm hit an RBI single to keep the game within reach. Bryson Stott made a late game rally in the ninth, hitting an RBI single to make it 9-8. But the bats weren’t the problem. They went 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position and scored eight runs on 13 hits.

The bullpen was the problem. They’ve posted a 5.87 ERA over the past week. This could be the wear and tear of all the bullpen games the Phillies are using in lieu of a fifth starter. But regardless, it doesn’t seem sustainable. Five of the six Phillies relievers used on Monday night gave up at least two earned runs. The only one who didn’t was Jeff Hoffman, who pitched a scoreless frame in the eighth.

Most of the relievers who struggled on Monday have been good of late. Yunior Marté made some mistakes in the middle of the plate and gave up his first earned run since May 2. Before his outing on Monday, Andrew Vasquez had only give up two earned runs since May 1. Their outings tonight were surprising.

Dylan Covey’s was not. The Phillies have used him only five times since he was claimed off waivers on May 20. His first outing was solid. His next four have not been. Covey now has a 9.00 ERA through 10 innings pitched for the Phillies this season. It’s unclear why the Phillies continue to run him out there, with Andrew Bellatti — a proven entity who has a 3.00 ERA at triple-A right now — is waiting in the wings.

J.T. Realmuto hits for the cycle

While the night didn’t end the way the Phillies hoped it would, it did end with a bit of history. With a double in the ninth inning on Monday night, J.T. Realmuto became the first Phillies player to hit for the cycle since David Bell. Bell did it on June 28, 2004 against the Montreal Expos. Realmuto is the first catcher to do it since George Kottaras in 2011. It has only happened 16 times in MLB history.