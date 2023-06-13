Despite hitting for the cycle, J.T. Realmuto laments close Phillies loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — When J.T. Realmuto stepped up to the plate on Monday night, he hadn’t gotten a hit in his last four games. But he quickly broke that cold streak, while setting a new Phillies record in the process.

With a double in the ninth inning on Monday night, Realmuto became the first Phillies player to hit for the cycle since David Bell. Bell did it on June 28, 2004 against the Montreal Expos. Realmuto is the first catcher to do it since George Kottaras in 2011. It has only happened 16 times in MLB history.

Despite that, Realmuto was more focused on the Phillies 9-8 loss. He didn’t ask for the ball when he reached second base (but it seemed like his teammates did, from the dugout).

“It kind of sucks, honestly,” he said. “Doing it is obviously a cool accomplishment, but the fact that we lost the game kind of dampers it a little bit.”

Realmuto said he started to think a cycle was within reach after his second at-bat. In the third inning, Realmuto hit a two-RBI triple to center field. Among the times he’s gotten close to completing the cycle, in his 10-year career, the triple has been the hit that’s eluded him.

“I’ve missed the triple like three or four times so far,” Realmuto said. “I got the triple out of the way early, so that was nice. I would say after my first two at-bats I started thinking about it a little bit. I’ve got three more at-bats today, I might have a good chance at it.”

While Realmuto described the night as “bittersweet,” his teammates were more than happy to give him some deserved praise.

“That’s unbelievable,” said reliever Matt Strahm. “Obviously it’s a great feat for him. Too bad we couldn’t pull out a win for a little better celebration for him. But what he does — again tip my cap to him, he’s an unbelievable gamer. I don’t know if anyone catches as many innings as that guy does in the big leagues. And to be able to do what he does in the box and on the base paths, he’s a base stealer. He’s a freak athlete.”

“Quite a night,” said manager Rob Thomson. “First cycle since 2004. That’s amazing. He’s really swung the bat well tonight. He did a great job. Maybe the day off (on June 11) helped him.”

