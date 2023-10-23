Phillies and the Diamondbacks are experiencing abrupt climate change in South Philly

The Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks are not only switching venues, they are also changing seasons.

We’ll put it this way: If Citizens Bank Park had a swimming pool á la Chase Field in Phoenix, it’s unlikely that it would attract celebrating players this week.

After playing in the desert heat over the weekend in Phoenix, the teams have returned to a November-like chill in South Philly.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s when the game starts at 5:07 p.m. Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

By contrast, the game-time temperature Saturday in Phoenix was 95, and the National Weather Service out that way was offering “heat safety tips” on its home page.

As was the case last week, the atmosphere won’t be particularly friendly to the hitters, given a chill that tends to dampen the flight of the ball and breezes blowing in from left-center.

But similar conditions didn’t prevent a homer-fest last week by the Phillies, when they hit six of them against the Diamondbacks.

While it will be another red-sweater situation for the fans, they can leave the ponchos home. “We actually don’t have any chance of rain,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

If the Diamondbacks are still around Tuesday, game-time readings will be similar to those of Monday.

Temperatures at the end of the week are expected to warm into the 70s with the dry run continuing, nearly perfect for the start of the World Series.