Phillies fans have a new mascot to hate in Diamondbacks’ Baxter — and they’ve already started

During the National League Division Series, Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, found out firsthand what Phillies fans are about. He made some jokes on X, formerly known as “Twitter,” and then proceeded to get clowned by the city of Philadelphia for the entire four-game series.

Now it’s Baxter’s turn.

The Diamondbacks mascot, whose government name is D. Baxter the Bobcat, hasn’t poked the bear yet. But following the win that put the Phillies in the National League Championship Series against Arizona, fans started to dig through @DbacksBaxter’s page.

» READ MORE: The Braves’ mascot Blooper, a ‘sentient pair of Dockers,’ came for the Phanatic. Philly fought back.

That’s when a tweet from over a decade ago resurfaced.

That’s all Philly fans needed, including Eric Fink, one of the hosts of The City Pigeons Podcast and arguably the No. 1 Blooper hater. Fink even had his X account temporarily suspended over his Blooper posts — before appealing based on the fact that Blooper is, in fact, not a real person.

The trolling didn’t stop there, though. Baxter’s most recent post came before Arizona’s NLDS game against the Dodgers, showing him next to the Diamondbacks pool with a “BEAT L.A.” diaper or speedo on.

It was too much of a layup for Phillies fans.

Baxter hasn’t reached Blooper level yet, but one tweet could change that. And even if he stays quiet, he’s in for a long series.