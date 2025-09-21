Trea Turner on track to face live pitching in latest step on return to the Phillies

PHOENIX — Trea Turner is ready to face live pitching.

After staying back during the Phillies’ weeklong West Coast trip for treatment on his strained right hamstring, Turner is slated to take swings against minor leaguers before home games Tuesday and Wednesday, manager Rob Thomson said Sunday.

It’s the latest indication that Turner will be ready to return in the playoffs, if not before the end of the regular season.

“Everything’s been great,” Thomson said, “knock on wood.”

To recap: Turner tweaked his right hamstring while running to first base Sept. 7 in Miami and went on the injured list the following day after an MRI revealed a mild (Grade 1) strain. The Phillies estimated he would miss three weeks.

While the Phillies played in Los Angeles and Arizona, Turner reported to Citizens Bank Park. In addition to treatment, he took grounders, did agility drills, and ran at approximately 60%, according to what he told Thomson.

Turner would have five additional days to get closer to 100% if the Phillies are able to secure a bye in the best-of-three wild-card round. Entering Sunday, they had a four-game lead over the Dodgers for the No. 2 seed and a bye.

Thomson said he hopes Turner will be running at 100% by this weekend. Given Turner’s speed and ability to change a game with his legs, how important is it for the Phillies that he’s back to full speed before he gets back in the lineup?

“I think, because he needs the at-bats, if he’s running 100% or close to it, then we’ll go,” Thomson said.

Despite missing the last 13 games, Turner still leads the National League in hits (179) and batting average (.305) and ranks third in wins above replacement, according to Fangraphs (6.7). He’s likely to get down-ballot votes in the National League MVP race.

Turner, who won a batting title in 2021, had a .004-point lead over the Cubs’ Nico Hoerner for this year’s crown. But Thomson said the batting race won’t factor into whether Turner returns to the lineup this weekend against the Twins.

“It’s all about health to me,” Thomson said. “I mean, yeah, I want him to win the batting title, for sure. But I want to make sure he’s ready for the playoffs, too.”

Rojas update

Johan Rojas didn’t play the last two games of the triple-A season because of a sore right quadriceps. Tests were negative for a strain, according to Thomson.

It’s still possible Rojas could factor into the playoff roster.

If the Phillies receive a bye into the divisional round, they could opt to carry only 12 pitchers rather than 13 because of a day off between Game 1 and 2 of the best-of-five series. In that case, there might be a bench role for Rojas as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement.

“Potentially, yeah,” Thomson said.

Even if Rojas isn’t on the roster, the Phillies will keep him around to stay ready if needed.

Rojas batted .224 with a .569 OPS in 71 games this season before getting sent down after the Phillies acquired center fielder Harrison Bader at the trade deadline. In 35 triple-A games, Rojas batted .279 with a .699 OPS.

Extra bases

Utility infielder Edmundo Sosa (groin) ran and did change-of-direction drills over the weekend. The Phillies are hopeful he will return early in the week, possibly even by Tuesday. … Cristopher Sánchez (13-5, 2.66 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night against Marlins lefty Ryan Weathers (2-1, 3.21),