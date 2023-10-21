Craig Kimbrel implodes as the Phillies earn a second ugly loss in the NLCS

PHOENIX — It was right there. The horde of Phillies fans who headed west could smell it.

As the night before, thousands of the 47,000 on hand wore Phillies red, white, and blue. As the night before, they suffered through hours of suddenly lousy baseball, after watching the Phillies play their best for the first eight games of the playoffs, of which they won seven. As the night before, they left demoralized, mostly thanks to closer Craig Kimbrel, but the closer was not alone.

These pilgrims had journeyed to the desert for nothing. They’d seen their Phillies transform from the best team in baseball for a two-week period into the team that was seven games under .500 after the first two months of the season.

They’d seen their Phillies blow a late lead, this time more spectacularly than the first. The back end of a promising bullpen game quickly deteriorated: Gregory Soto, Orion Kerkering, Kimbrel, and José Alvarado turned a 5-2 lead through six innings into a 6-5 deficit to the Diamondbacks after eight. That’s how it ended Friday night, and that’s why the series stands tied, 2-2.

Aces Zack Wheeler and Zac Gallen reprise their Game 1 duel, in which Wheeler emerged the winner. Somebody is coming back to Philly with a 3-2 lead. If the Phillies keep playing this brand of unfocused, toothless baseball, it won’t be them.

Don’t put it past them. They’ve now lost three playoff games. They led in all three. They gave all three away.

Kyle Schwarber’s 114-mph solo homer in the fourth that gave him the all-time playoff lead for left-handed hitters cut the D-backs’ lead in half. Alec Bohm’s infield single scored two off a poor throw home and gave the Phillies a 4-2 lead and still saw Bohm make an out at second. It was one of Bohm’s two hits, all after his second-inning error opened the door for the Diamondbacks’ first run, which shouldn’t have happened, anyway.

Johan Rojas, the rookie defensive wizard in center field who was 1-for-33 in the playoffs, ripped a one-out triple in the seventh, then scored on a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead.

It was there for the taking.

Then came rookie reliever Kerkering, who, for the second consecutive night, was asked to pitch in a tight game, and who, for the second straight night, struggled. He’d let the Diamondbacks tie Game 3, which was just his eighth game in the majors. Friday, he inherited two runners with two out in the seventh, but he walked his first two batters, which cut the lead to 5-3 before he escaped with a groundout.

It wasn’t just Kerkering on Thursday, and it wasn’t him alone on Friday, either. He wasn’t awful, just not good enough. His appearance set up Kimbrel. Which set up doom.

Leadoff double to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. One-out homer to pinch-hitter Alek Thomas. Single to leadoff hitter Ketel Marte. Hit Corbin Carroll, and gone.

Alvarado, off a two-inning outing Thursday, entered, gave up an RBI single to Gabriel Moreno, and that was pretty much that.

For the second night in a row, the Phils had a chance to win.

For the second night in row, they didn’t deserve it. And it didn’t happen.

There was just so much bad baseball.

Trea Turner got caught stealing with Bryce Harper at the plate and one out in the first inning. Bohm’s throwing error on the most basic of plays opened the second inning. One out later, starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez forgot there was only one out and, on a hard ground ball back to him, did not throw to second base for a double play but rather threw slowly to first base. Even catcher J.T. Realmuto, a Gold Glove nominee, allow a passed ball in that inning.

If there’s beauty in the desert, it has eluded Chase Field for the Phillies. The previous evening, coming off a stretch in which they hit a record 15 homers in four games, they’d been unable to touch rookie Brandon Pfaadt with a 3-9 record and a 5.72 ERA. They had the manager entrust a 1-0 lead to a seven-game rookie in his first full professional season. Kerkering struggled, and Kimbrel burst into flames.

It was 5-2 at one point, back in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Bohm managed an infield single to third base. Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera threw home, but wildly, which not only let Schwarber score but also Turner right him.

Somehow, they soiled even in their finest moment.

Bohm noticed the chaos at home plate, but a bit too late. Desperate to beat out a throw at first, he’d run nearly onto the outfield grass. By then catcher Moreno had retrieved the ball, and he nailed Bohm him at second for a free out.

An out this team can never afford to gift.

Not when it’s playing like this.