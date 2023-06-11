Big bats help Phillies out-pace bullpen in series-clinching 7-3 win over Dodgers

There are worst places to be than a game under .500 and coming off a series win over one of baseball’s leading contenders. There are also better places to be, and maybe the Phillies are headed there after a 7-3 win over the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon that gave them their seventh victory in eight games.

The Phillies need to be a lot crisper than they were in closing out the Dodgers, who remained in striking distance thanks to a couple of base running miscues and nearly took advantage in an eighth inning ended with the tying run at the plate.

Some instant analysis. . .

1) Trea Turner is suddenly 12-for-37 with five extra base hits in his last nine games. It’s no coincidence that the Phillies are 7-2 during that stretch.

The Phillies have consistently said that the question with Turner wasn’t if but when. It’s starting to look like we are in the midst of an answer. On Sunday, Turner went 3-for-5 with a double, combining with Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper to go 7-for-12 out of the 2-3-4 holes. Castellanos hit his eighth home run of the season in the seventh inning, a two-run shot that gave the Phillies some crucial insurance runs. This was an outing that the Phillies offense needed after a four-game stretch in which they scored a total of nine runs.

2) After blanking the Dodgers for five innings on Sunday, Taijuan Walker has now given the Phillies 12 scoreless innings in his last two starts.

This one was a lot like the last one. The zero on the scoreboard easily could have ended up looking a lot more crooked given the number of hard hit balls the Dodgers produced. Really, what we’ve seen from Walker here recently is what he’s been throughout the last few years of his career: a fly-ball pitcher who will give a team a chance to win on whatever nights the ball stays in the yard.

The margin was awfully thin on Sunday, as Walker withstood a couple of deep fly balls off the bats of Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy in the third inning that would have changed the outcome of the game had they traveled a few feet further or a few degrees to the left. Muncy’s shot to the deepest part of left center would have been a two-run double if not for an excellent jump and route by Brandon Marsh, who tracked down the fly ball in the shadow of the 387-foot sign in the left-center cut-out at Citizens Bank Park.

Part of the reason the Phillies liked walker enough to sign him to a four-year, $78 million contract this offseason was his track record of taking the ball every five days. There’s value in that. The Phillies have now won nine of his 14 starts this season. That includes wins in four of his last five, a stretch in which he has limited opponents to six runs in 28 innings. He’s allowed just two home runs in those 28 innings after giving up 8 in his first 32 2/3 innings of the season.

3) Jose Alvarado might need a couple of days to recover from an epic eighth inning in which he threw 30 pitches and flirted with disaster.

Alvarado’s second appearance back from the injured list was an adventure. After loading the bases with nobody out, he got a sharp groundball that scored a run and cut the Phillies’ lead to 7-3. He then escaped his own jam by striking out Max Muncy and Chris Taylor — both representing the tying run at the plate.

With the exception of Craig Kimbrel, who pitched a perfect ninth inning, this wasn’t a banner day for the biggest arms in the bullpen. Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez both gave up loud home runs, Soto to Freddie Freeman in the sixth and Dominguez to Jason Heyward in the seventh.

4) Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh both had baserunning blunders that helped keep the Dodgers in the game.

In the sixth inning, Marsh was caught in no man’s land between second and third after a successful squeeze bunt by Garrett Stubbs. Bryson Stott scored from third on the play, but Marsh pulled up halfway between second and third after Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia gave up on making the throw to first. The ensuing rundown turned what could have been a two-on, one-out opportunity into a one-on, two-out situation.

In the seventh inning, Harper cost himself an extra base when he took a couple of seconds to watch his deep fly ball off of righty Nick Robertson instead of hustling out of the box to first base. The ball ended up staying in the park, where David Peralta fielded it off the wall cleanly and forced Harper to hold up at first. That led to a double play ball, which left the bases empty for Bryson Stott, who naturally proceeded to hit a triple.

