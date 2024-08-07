Cristopher Sánchez and Phillies lineup grinds out win to clinch season series against the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Phillies were due for a game to go their way. Their last few losses have not been blowouts. They have been close games, sometimes coming down to a missed call, or a imperfectly positioned outfielder.

But Tuesday’s 6-2 win did not come down to the wire. It was refreshingly unexciting. Cristopher Sánchez gave his team a strong outing against a tough lineup, pitching six innings, and allowing just five hits and one run with one walk. He was efficient with his pitches. He didn’t induce much swing and miss — only two strikeouts — but it didn’t matter. The Dodgers hit only two fly balls, to 10 groundouts.

Advertisement

The lineup did a good job of grinding out at-bats against starter Clayton Kershaw, who threw 81 pitches through 4⅔ innings. Kyle Schwarber got them on the board with a line drive RBI single in the top of the fifth to drive Austin Hays in from second base.

They piled on against reliever Brent Honeywell in the top of the sixth. J.T. Realmuto drew a one-out walk with Alec Bohm on first base, and Nick Castellanos singled to score Bohm. Brandon Marsh walked two at-bats later, and Edmundo Sosa singled to drive home Castellanos and Realmuto.

After a few tumultuous weeks, the bullpen looked solid. Sánchez allowed a single and a walk to start the seventh, and was replaced by reliever Matt Strahm. Strahm drew a line out from Nick Ahmed, struck out Austin Barnes, and won a seven-pitch battle with Shohei Ohtani, that ended in a fly out to send the game into the eighth.

Jeff Hoffman allowed a solo home run to Teoscar Hernández in the eighth to cut the Phillies’ lead down to 4-2. But he struck out his next two batters and induced a groundout to avoid further damage.

The Phillies added some important insurance runs in the ninth. Edmundo Sosa hit a home run to right field, and Schwarber followed him with a home run that hit the right field foul pole. Six of the Phillies’ nine hitters recorded multiple hits. Bohm had a three-hit night.

» READ MORE: ‘It’s so much bigger than the game:’ Bryce Harper shows support for Freddie Freeman and his son, Max

Five of the Phillies’ six runs were driven in by their one-hole and nine-hole hitter. Schwarber finished his night with two RBI; Sosa finished his night with three. Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth. He allowed a one-out double to Andy Pages, but struck out Jason Heyward and induced a pop out from James Outman to end the game.

With the win, the Phillies have won the season series against the Dodgers, which means they will be given the head-to-head tie breaker if they finish the year with the same regular season record as Los Angeles.