Kyle Schwarber’s three home run performance propels Phillies to series win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Johan Rojas ran towards the center field wall, leaped in the air, and slammed into it, with the ball firmly in his glove. He waved the Mutombo finger as he sat on the warning track. Tyler Phillips had suffered from bad luck and poor defense in the first three innings of Wednesday’s game, but Rojas’ play seemed to curb the momentum the Los Angeles Dodgers were building. It ended up being a precursor to a 9-4 win.

Phillips waited by the dugout as Rojas jogged off the field. He gave him a hug. The right-handed starter had pitched better than his four earned runs allowed. Phillips ended his night at five innings, allowing six hits with one walk and three strikeouts. At least two of his four earned runs were scored on misplays behind him.

In the first inning, Austin Hays made a diving attempt to rob Miguel Rojas of a line drive, but dropped the ball and one run scored. In the second, with runners on second and third and two outs, Freddie Freeman hit a bloop single over Trea Turner’s head. Turner ran for it, but was unable to make the play. Two runs scored.

It was not the start the Phillies had hoped for, but that didn’t matter. By the end of the night, they’d gotten their first series win since early July, against these same Dodgers, at home. A comical amount of things went their way — which must have been refreshing, given how many things didn’t go their way recently.

Manager Rob Thomson challenged three calls and all three were overturned. In the top of the sixth inning, Alec Bohm advanced to third base on a fielders choice. His foot collided the shortstop Miguel Rojas, who was covering the bag, and it was ruled an interference error by umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not agree, and was quickly ejected. The Phillies went on to tack on five more runs that inning, thanks to an groundout from J.T. Realmuto that scored a run and a three-run home run from Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber finished his night with seven RBIs. He hit three home runs, one to left field in the first, one to right center in the sixth, and one to center field in the ninth. He also collected a walk and a two-RBI double in the fifth.

The Phillies finished their night with nine runs on ten hits. Nick Castellanos went 2-for-2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch in the eighth. The hit by pitch, a 97 mph fastball high and inside, almost caused a benches-clearing brawl. It hit Castellanos in the arm, jammed up, but was close to his head.

As if that weren’t enough drama, Matt Strahm hit Gavin Lux with a pitch a half inning later. There was more chirping.

The Dodgers threatened a rally in the ninth. Yunior Marte allowed a single and a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs. But he struck out Andy Pages, induced a pop out from Shohei Ohtani, and induced a groundout from Teoscar Hernández to end the game.

Austin Hays injury update

Austin Hays seemed to pull something while he was running to first base in the third inning. He was replaced by Rojas, who moved to center field. The Phillies described his injury as left hamstring tightness.