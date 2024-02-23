Phillies Dollar Dog Nights: The good, the bad and the Pukemon

Ask a Phillies fan about their top season highlight, you might hear about the thrills of Red October playoffs or the communal joy of Opening Day. Only true Phillies fans know the correct answer: Dollar Dog Night.

The annual $1 hot dog promotion is the stuff of legends. It brings out thousands clamoring for Hatfield’s dollar-wiener-dog glory. Yet, for a handful of die-hard Phanatics — mascot included — it’s an invitation to chaos.

From food fights to the life-saving power of blessedly affordable encased meats, we dive into the wildest episodes that build on Dollar Dog Night lore, showcasing why Philly’s sports fans are famously unrivaled in their passion (and appetite).

It’s not certain whether this moment took place during Dollar Dog Night, but it’s too good to ignore.

Nearly 15 years ago, a then 21-year-old Cherry Hill man self-induced a vomit response toward an off-duty police officer and his two minor-aged daughters. “Pukemon,” as he was known online, and friends were accused of heavily drinking, spilling beers, and using profanities at the family, said then Assistant District Attorney Patrick Doyle.

Already messed up enough, right? Wrong. After the group was ejected for their behavior, the man known as “Pukemon” returned to the scene of the crime to “pull trig” and vomit at the trio. According to reports, he appeared to answer a phone call declaring, “I need to do what I need to do. I’m going to get sick,” before blowing chunks directly at the cop. Luckily, most of the spew missed the children.

He later pleaded guilty to simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

“Food fight!” yelled one fan in the background of last year’s viral video of Phillies fans chucking franks at each other. For a dollar a dog, ammunition for a food fight at Citizens Bank Park couldn’t be cheaper, where prices are $10 or more.

There have even been fans who buy a box-load of ‘em to toss out to other fans in the spirit of sharing. But last year’s hot dog food fight goes down the record books as being so disruptive it got a response from Phillies management.

“There were several people who were ejected from our game... as a result of their unruly behavior, a behavior which the Phillies do not condone,” a spokesperson said last year.

Condone or not, Phillies fans are going to Phillies fans.

After further investigation, the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty was cleared of accusations that he running-punched a 13-year-old in the back. There’s simply no proof, said the Flyers.

Unfortunately, for the Phillie Phanatic, he was caught green-handed. I mean just look at the photo of him behind the barrel of the hot dog cannon — he knows exactly what he’s doing.

The target of his cannon was then 58-year-old Plymouth Meeting woman, Kathy McVay. The recipient of a shiner to her face, she was rushed to the hospital soon after. The Phillies apologized to McVay, and she didn’t take take legal action.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But, sometimes an opportunity for change is just too good to pass up. To wit: the Philly fans who remixed the usual “wave” by throwing hot dogs into the air like caps at graduation. Mostly harmless, though hundreds of wieners raining down on a crowd is an image we won’t soon forget.

When a job needs getting done, it’s time to call in the big dogs. Dollar Dog Night becomes contentious each year when fans find out just how many (or few) $1 hot dog games are scheduled. There are usually only two to three games — on rare occasions, four — Dollar Dog Nights each season.

When the Phillies announced there would only be two dollar dog nights in the 2022 season, a reporter from Crossing Broad and fans petitioned the Phillies to add more dates. It made its way so far up the ladder that U.S. Senator Bob Casey joined the fight for more hot dogs. The Phillies bent the knee and added a third Dollar Dog Night that season.

Last but certainly not least, not only does Dollar Dog Night save fans a few bucks — it saves lives.

Delco man Bill Finn sought to break a personal record eating as many promotional hot dogs as humanly possible during the 2020 Phillies season, he told FOX29. After stuffing his face with $1 dogs all night, he woke up the next morning with a wicked bellyache, which he assumed was a result of overeating, but the pain persisted for a week.

After visiting the doctor and multiple visits thereafter, doctors realized it wasn’t the dollar dogs, it was stage-4 Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a.k.a blood cancer.

A year later, after treatment, Finn was invited back to CBP to stand on the field and meet Phillies legend Charlie Manuel.