Why did things go so well in that month? Wally Joyner. He was a great teacher for me as the Phillies’ batting coach that season, a big role model in my life to this day. He made me believe, and that’s all that I needed at that time. Be consistent every day. Stay with the drills that worked for me: tee work, front flips, side flips. Now I go back to that month: what was clicking, why was it clicking, what angle were you getting to the point of contact. I was using the whole plate and changing the whole field around. Jimmy Rollins showed me his toe-tap, and that helped me out a ton. I was on the fringes then, and I knew it, and it fired me up. After the season, Dallas sent me a letter saying congratulations on everything. Looking back on it, Larry Bowa would get me to those stages, too. Charlie Manuel did. But a lot of people couldn’t get that out of me consistently. I blame myself. I needed to be pushed in certain areas.