Oh, what a night.

A third-period game-winner.

A red-zone interception.

A walk-off error.

Oof. Oof.

Double-oof.

Within about an hour Thursday night, the Phillies threw away their chance at the NLCS, the Super Bowl champion Eagles got blown out by the Giants, the Flyers squandered a shot at upsetting the two-time Stanley Cup champions, and the Sixers continued to exist.

It was only the eighth time the Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers played on the same day, thanks largely to the Phillies’ astounding lack of postseason participation since their founding in 1883.

It was only the second time all three teams lost on the same day.

It was far worse for the Philadelphia psyche on Oct. 9, 2025 than it was on Oct. 16, 1983.

The Flyers had begun the 1983 season with five consecutive wins, and it was a club in the middle of a 17-year streak of playoff appearances. A one-goal loss at the Rangers was a blip on the screen.

By comparison, these Flyers are on their fifth coach in as many seasons, counting the interims. Having missed the last five postseasons, there are no expectations for this squad beyond general improvement. Imagine the boost, the hope, had the latest coach, Rick Tocchet, begun his era with a win on the home ice of the three-time Eastern Conference champions. But a third-period goal won it for the Panthers. Bummer.

The Eagles got blown out by the Cowboys in on Oct. 16, 1983, but then, those Eagles weren’t defending Super Bowl champions like these Eagles are, and so expectations for the ‘83 club weren’t quite as high. The 1982 version had gone 3-6 in a strike-shortened season and the 1983 club finished 5-11.

By comparison, these Eagles have gone to two of the last three Super Bowls and are in the middle of the best era in franchise history. As if getting blown out by 17 points at the hands of a Giants team that was 1-4 and starting a rookie quarterback wasn’t deflating enough, there is no evidence that the Eagles understand how to fix their first two-game losing streak since their 2023 collapse.

Right guard Landon Dickerson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter both missed the game with injury, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell left the game with an injury, and, for the second consecutive week, quarterback Jalen Hurts played poorly in the second half. Often a too-conservative passer, Hurts threw a fourth-quarter interception that sealed the loss. It was his first regular-season interception since Nov. 10 — his first in 11 months.

They visit a solid Vikings team next Sunday and host the Giants the next week. There’s every chance they could enter the bye week a .500 team.

Even Eagles players recognize that this season could mirror 2023, when, after a 2022 Super Bowl run, the Eagles slumped late in the season and exited the playoffs in a wild-card road game.

And, the Phils. Ah, the Phils. Canadian icon Rob Thomson brilliantly guided them to 96 wins, despite losing ace Zack Wheeler to a blood clot and season-ending surgery, closer José Alvarado to PED suspension, and right fielder Nick Castellanos to indifference.

Their failure Thursday resonated most in the moment, and will resonate for months. It might cost Thomson and some of his staff their jobs. It might mean massive changes to the lineup and pitching staff.

That’s generally what happens at moments of inflection like this.

Moments framed by utter incompetence.

They lost Thursday, 2-1, in the 11th inning, when, with two outs and the bases loaded, reliever Orion Kerkering not only incorrectly threw to home plate instead of first base, but also threw it to the backstop, allowing a Dodgers pinch-runner to score the winning run in Game 4 of the NLDS, which they lost, 3-1, for the second straight season.

They lost because, with two out in the seventh and with closer Jhoan Duran on the mound, Thomson intentionally walked ice-cold slugger Shohei Ohtani to load the bases.

They lost because Duran, a trade-deadline splurge, immediately walked in the run that tied the game at 1. It was first time he’d ever done that in the majors.

They lost mainly because their $927 million lineup hit like 25-cent bums.

Their top three hitters, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper, went 1-for-14 with a walk Thursday. Worse, they went 3-for-35 — an .086 average — with 15 strikeouts in the three losses. It smelled a lot like their 2024 NLDS loss to the Mets, when the same hitters didn’t hit; in those three losses, they went 6-for-31 (.194).

There’s a very good chance the same three hitters will be in the same situation next season. Turner and Harper carry untradable contracts, and, while Schwarber is a free agent, he’s been extremely productive, he’s the most popular Phillie since Chase Utley, and the Phillies have every intent on re-signing him. He’s 5-for-32 with 14 strikeouts in the last two postseasons. Careful what you wish for.

None of those teams approach the level of hopelessness the Sixers have delivered since Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 quadruple-doink jump shot knocked Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Jimmy Butler out of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in Toronto in 2019.

They’re on their third coach since that night, and, ironically, the coach who authored that defeat in Toronto, Nick Nurse, now is the head coach in Philadelphia, and he is excellent.

But not even Nurse can overcome the rampant unprofessionalism and continual injuries of Embiid. He, like aged sidekick Paul George and promising second-year guard Jared McCain, seem unlikely to make significant, consistent contributions when the season begins Oct. 22 in Boston.

Just 10 days ago, things were so much sunnier.

An amazing run of fine weather the past few weeks framed the return of a Flyers legend to coach the team; a 4-0 start for the Eagles; and an NL East title and first-round bye for the Phillies.

The forecast turned wetter and colder this weekend.

So did the outlook for the Philly sports scene, which had been the source for so much joy and so much hope for so many weeks and months.