Who’s throwing out the Phillies’ first pitch tonight? Expect a ‘spectacular’ surprise, team says

The Phillies have not yet announced who will throw the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday’s playoff opener against Miami, but that didn’t stop them from hyping it up.

John Brazer, the team’s director of fun and games, said Tuesday morning on 94.1 WIP that the first pitch will be “a spectacular one” and a moment “you’re going to talk about tomorrow.” The pitcher, Brazer told the WIP Morning Show, will come from the “world of sports.”

The Phils went heavy last October on the 2008 squad for the first pitches as Chase Utley, Pat Burrell, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Matt Stairs and Brad Lidge were among the World Champions who returned to Citizens Bank Park for a ceremonial toss.

