After the weekend win against the San Diego Padres, our Phillies are National League champs and headed to the World Series. And in true Philly-fashion, the city is celebrating.

Plenty of restaurants and bars are jumping on the Phillies bandwagon ahead of Friday’s game, but they are not the only ones. From doughnuts to churros to pizza pies, the city food scene has been painted red — there’s even red beer at the city’s oldest tavern.

» READ MORE: Need Phillies gear by Friday? Here are the 11 best local and official shops.

Whether you’re hosting a watch party, celebrating the tickets you scored to the World Series, or just looking for a festive snack, there are plenty of themed foods to choose from.

Here’s a handful of what and where you can dig into delicious Phillies treats.

In celebration of the World Series, P-shaped churros coated in red edible glitter are available at both locations (Chestnut Street and Reading Terminal Market) of El Merkury. And if you’re hosting a party, place an order for their mini Phillies churro trays.

Preorders can be made online for the games this weekend.

🌐 elmerkury.com,📍 Multiple locations

Find greased poles and baseball jam-filled doughnuts at Dottie’s Donuts. There’s raspberry, cookies n’ cream, caramel apple cider, Boston cream and strawberry jam-filled with coconut glaze.

🌐 dotties.com,📍 Multiple locations

For the first time in 162 years, the historic tavern on Drury Street is offering red beer. There has been green beer for the Eagles and St. Patrick’s Day, and blue beer for Villanova. But now, you can down a pint of red in honor of the Phillies.

🌐 mcgillins.com, 📍 1310 Drury Street.

Looking for more Phillies sweets? Head over the bridge to Sewell for Mama Buntz. There’s a box of red and white decorated doughnuts waiting to be devoured.

🌐 mamabuntzdonuts.com, 📍 421 Hurffville Cross-Keys Road, Sewell.

How about a Phillies tomato pie? At the Ardmore and West Chester locations, pick up a tomato pie decorated with parmesan cheese sprinkled in the shape of a P. There’s Phillies cupcakes and cakes as well. Find team stickers all around the store.

🌐 carlinosmarket.com,📍 Multiple locations

Get your Phillies cookies and cakes at this Italian Market institution. All sales of the Rhys Hoskins bat slam cakes will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

🌐 isgropastries.com,📍1009 Christian St.

In South Philly, you can grab a Phillies pretzel — P-shaped salty dough that’s perfect for dipping in cheese sauce.

🌐 homegrownsouthphilly.com, 📍1515 W Porter St.