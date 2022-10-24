Whether you scored tickets to the World Series, need some fresh gear for a watch party, or because work is letting you dress casually in Phillies attire this week — you might need to re-up on some merch ahead of Friday’s game.

There’s the official MLB Phillies online store where you can get everything from jerseys to hats, and it’s all legitimate gear available to be delivered to your house. Just remember to plan ahead if you are placing online orders — you never know what shipping delays could arise.

There’s also the New Era Phillies Store inside Citizens Bank Park (next to the Third Base Gate, at the corner of Citizens Bank Way and Pattison Ave.), which is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. National retailers like Fanatics or Fans Edge also have a wide selection of apparel for adults and kids.

But what if you’re looking for gear with more Philly flare? Here’s 10 Philadelphia-based brands and stores that sell extra-Philly Phillies gear.

An apparel and t-shirt brand out of Northeast Philly, Art History 101′s Phillies gear is going to take you to class on Mike Schmidt and Tug McGraw history. Shirts depicting iconic Phillies players, tank tops with modern Phillies designs and Phanatic tees, Art History has got a classic take on Phillies gear. Available online or in-store

🌐 beta.arthistory101.com 📍 7045 Frankford Ave. 📞 215-437-9371

A print shop and design studio, Hog Island Press has a collection of Phillies gear that makes an impact. Phillies legend Charlie Manuel — yes, that one — partnered with Hog Island to donate $5 of every purchase from their “Charlie Knows Best” collection to RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that helps people struggling with medical bills. Available online.

🌐 hogislandpress.com 📸 @hogislandpress

It’s not a Philly sports celebration without a few poles getting Crisco’d, am I right? Diamanti Studio released a collection of Phillies gear in time for the World Series highlighting the city’s greased poles safety measure. Available online.

🌐 shopdiamantistudio.com 📸 @diamantistudio

Philly’s own national sports apparel and memorabilia retailer, Mitchell & Ness is a household name in sports gear. Headquartered in Philly, this store has a variety of different clothing options and a wide selection of official licensed merchandise. Available online or in-store

🌐 mitchellandness.com 📍 1306 Walnut St. 📞 267-273-7622

Suggested to us in a social callout, Paul Carpenter is an illustrator that creates elaborate and Philly-centric shirt designs. From the Philly Phanatic to Chase Utley and a new Rhys Hoskins shirt, Carpenter doesn’t just draw the iconic figures — he interlays insanely intricate scenes within the figures depicted as well. You have to see it for yourself. The online shop sells apparel for children and infants too. Available online.

🌐 paulcarpenterart.com 📸 @paulcarpenterart

Born from the desire of three wooder ice-eating Delco brothers to create unique attire, Philly Goat pumps out apparel all about Philly culture. And what’s more Philly than our sports fandom? Check out shirts from “Philthy” to “The Bryce is Right” and have the entire watch party asking where you got it. Available online.

🌐 phillygoat.com 📞 610-574-4601

There are dozens of Etsy shops to look through, but we wanted to include one that has some great merch. If a Merriam-Webster-style dictionary definition of “Go Phils” is up your alley — or one of their “Clearwooder” shirts that Bryce Harper is seemingly a fan of — then you better get ‘em while they’re hot. Available online.

🌐 etsy.com/shop/PhillyHQ 📸 @philly_hq

“Here’s Philly!” accompanied by the Phanatic breaking its head through a door, reads the newest shirt released by Philly Shirt Shop, calling back to the iconic scene in The Shining. Red October is here and the Shirt Shop has got a bunch of hilarious merch for you. Women-owned and operated since its founding in 2017. Available online.

🌐 phillyshirtshop.com 📧 phillyshirtshop@gmail.com

From modern to vintage designs, Philly Sports Shirts utilizes the creativity of local artists to bring the city’s sports fandom to life. With Ben Franklin repping Phillies gear to the Phanatic sitting on a thrown, you’ll find something that cracks a smile. If you’re a fan of the Drunk Phils Fan blog, Philly Sports Shirts sells their apparel too. Available online.

🌐 phillysportsshirts.com 📧 hello@phillysportsshirts.com

Last but not least, the pinnacle of Philly’s local vintage sports shops starts with Shibe Vintage. They have a collection of old-school, modern and their own in-house designs for Phillies merch. From hats, headbands, hoodies and key chains — Shibe really has it all. They also have shops in Philadelphia and Wayne, PA. Available online and in-store.

🌐 shibevintagesports.com 📍 137 South 13th St. 📞 215-909-9396