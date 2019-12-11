It is also clear that third base is going to be available for top prospect Alec Bohm to take over if and when he proves he is ready to step into the big leagues. There are disagreements among baseball people about whether he can play that position, but the Phillies are convinced at the moment that he can and with Gregorius only signing for one year, it should open the door for Bohm to be a regular in the big leagues no later than 2021.