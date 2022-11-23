Third in a four-part series on the star free-agent shortstops who are expected to draw interest from numerous teams, including the Phillies.

On Oct. 15, Seranthony Domínguez struck out Travis d’Arnaud to send the Phillies to the National League Championship Series, the Braves back to Atlanta, and shortstop Dansby Swanson into free agency. Swanson, a Georgia native, has made it clear that he enjoys playing with the Braves, but whether he re-signs is yet to be determined.

What is unambiguous, though, is Swanson’s role in the Braves clubhouse. Minutes after the final out of the National League Division Series was recorded, his teammates and manager lauded Swanson for his dogged desire to win. Multiple players said “everybody wants him back.” Local beat writers compared the reaction to how the Braves clubhouse celebrated Freddie Freeman before he hit free agency after the 2021 season.

A player’s ability to bring a winning culture can’t be quantified, but no team should understand the importance of it more than the Phillies. Before they signed Kyle Schwarber in March, they were in desperate need of a leader, someone to foster the little habits — like postgame toasts — that lead to on-field success. Schwarber filled that role seamlessly, in large part because of his proven track record of winning.

In college, he led Indiana to a spot in the College World Series. In his eight-year big-league career, he’s been to the postseason seven times (including a memorable, drought-ending World Series win with the Cubs in 2016).

Swanson, who will be 29 in February, has a comparable track record — including helping the Braves win the 2021 World Series. He’s been to the postseason four times in his seven-year career, and was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player in 2014, leading Vanderbilt to its first national championship before the Diamondbacks made him the first overall pick of the 2015 draft. The Phillies have Schwarber signed through 2025, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have two players on their roster who know how to lead a team to postseason success.

With four star-studded shortstops on the free-agent market — and an owner in John Middleton who is willing to spend as much as it takes to win — the Phillies will need to figure out what the priority is at that position. If the priority is defense, Swanson would be an obvious fit.

He is coming off of his first career Gold Glove season after raising his defensive runs saved from minus-7 in 2021 to 9 in 2022, and raising his outs above average from 3 in 2021 to 20 in 2022. The elimination of the shift in 2023 should separate the elite defenders from those who were benefiting from being in the right spots at the right time and could enable Swanson — who is known for having good range and great instincts — to shine.

While the Phillies’ infield defense made great strides this season under coach Bobby Dickerson, there still is work to be done. Rhys Hoskins raised his DRS to 3 this season, but his OAA dropped from minus-2 to minus-6, which ranks 15th among all first basemen. Third baseman Alec Bohm rebounded from his three-error game in April, but finished his season with a minus-17 DRS. Having a talent like Swanson in the middle infield could provide a stabilizing presence as Dickerson continues to fine-tune everyone else.

Swanson also can be expected to field his position virtually every game. He played a full 162-game season in 2022 and 160 games in 2021.

If the priority is offense, Swanson is less of a fit when compared to the other star free-agent shortstops in Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Correa. Swanson raised his batting average from .248 in 2021 to .277 and his OPS+ from 99 to 115 while hitting 27 and 25 home runs the last two seasons. But his strikeout rate rose from 25.6% to 26.1%, and his walk rate lowered from 8% to 7%.

In recent years, Swanson has been a streaky hitter. His OPS will rise and fall dramatically from month to month — going from .644 in April 2022 to .847 in May, .953 in June, .786 in July, .675 in August, and .723 in September and October. Between Hoskins and Schwarber, the Phillies already have plenty of streaky middle-of-the-order hitters, and might look to prioritize a player who will get on base consistently.

Swanson, who could sign a five-or-six year deal that commands $20 million to $25 million annually, likely would be the most cost-efficient option of the four star shortstops. But with more than $50 million coming off the books this offseason, money doesn’t seem to be much of a concern for the Phillies.

There are ways Swanson fits their needs, but it ultimately boils down to what the Phillies want to prioritize heading into 2023 and beyond.

