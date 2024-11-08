Phillies promote Sam Fuld to president of business operations, Preston Mattingly to GM

The Phillies announced some major changes in their front office on Friday.

Sam Fuld, who serves as vice president and general manager, is set to transition into Phillies president of business operations following his graduation from Wharton’s MBA program in May 2026. Until then, Fuld’s duties will be divided with Preston Mattingly, who was promoted to vice president and GM.

“I look forward to taking on this new challenge with the same passion, competitiveness and respect that I’ve applied throughout my professional career,” Fuld said in a news release. “The opportunity to collaborate across baseball and business operations is an exciting one, and I’m honored to be entrusted with helping to build upon the many great elements of this organization.”

» READ MORE: Where have all the star center fielders gone? ‘Obvious’ position to fill Phillies’ needs lacks obvious solutions.

Fuld, 42, has been Phillies GM since 2020, and will oversee all business operations departments in his new role. Mattingly, 37, joined the organization as director of player development in 2021, and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2023.

The Phillies also promoted Luke Murton to director of player development, and Edwar Gonzalez to director of hitting development.

Dave Dombrowski’s role as president of baseball operations is not changing.

“The continued growth of Sam and Preston is remarkable,” Dombrowski said in a news release. “Both of them do a fantastic job, and these promotions provide continuity in the organization for years to come. Additionally, Luke and Edwar are both quality baseball individuals that are deserving of their promotions. I feel that they are well prepared to lead our player development system.”