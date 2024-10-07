Game 2? Game 3? It’s all the same to the Phillies’ Aaron Nola, who has had success in New York

NEW YORK — Aaron Nola is very familiar with starting Game 2s.

Since 2022, Zack Wheeler and Nola have formed a one-two punch in the Phillies’ playoff rotation. Nola has taken the ball for Game 2 of a series four times, of which the Phillies have won three. Before now, the only times that he has strayed from that pattern is when the length or timing of a series requires it.

Advertisement

Manager Rob Thomson had ample time to map out his pitching plans for the National League Division Series this time around after the Phillies secured the wild-card bye. And he decided that Cristopher Sánchez and his superior splits at Citizens Bank Park would start at home against the Mets in Game 2, sliding the playoff veteran to Game 3.

When he got the news, however, Nola didn’t take it as a slight. He said he was happy to see Sánchez get the opportunity.

“I was fine with it,” Nola said on Monday. “Whatever I can do to try to contribute and try to put the team in the best chance to win in a playoff game, whether it’s home or road, I was fine with. [Citi Field] is a pretty cool place to play. Pretty cool place to pitch.”

It helps that Nola has had his fair share of success in Queens. He threw a complete-game shutout in the ballpark back in May, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning. In 2021, he became the second pitcher in baseball history to strike out 10 consecutive hitters.

His ability to stay even-keeled in a hostile environment like the one the Phillies anticipate on Tuesday is also a plus.

“Knowing Aaron Nola, you probably won’t see any different type of excitement out of him pitching Game 1, Game 2, Game 3, spring training game. He’s calm, poised,” Thomson said last week.

Tuesday will mark nine days since Nola’s last start. He said he was purposeful with how he mapped out his week, which included bullpens and running sessions. He’s no stranger to the challenge the Mets lineup presents after many battles over the years, but he began doing extra homework on their hitters while watching Game 1.

» READ MORE: What we're watching for as the NLDS moves to New York for Game 3

It’s a two-way street, though. Since most of the other side has already seen everything in Nola’s arsenal, success on Tuesday will come down to execution. First baseman Pete Alonso already saved the Mets’ season once in the wild-card round, and he has consistently been a tough out for Nola. In 50 at-bats against him, Alonso is hitting .320 with five homers and 11 RBIs.

Nola and Alonso have been familiar opponents since college, with Nola at LSU and Alonso at Florida. Back then, Nola dominated Alonso, but the narrative somewhat changed when they both made the majors.

"It’s a challenge. I’ve thrown some balls over the plate he hasn’t really missed, hit them for home runs,” Nola said. “Especially playoffs, I think it’s a little bit different, too, because everybody is a little bit more focused, I feel like. And every pitch is a little bit more heightened and matters just a little bit more.”

When he walks out to the mound on Sunday, Nola’s expecting an adrenaline rush. But the good thing about having been here before — even if it’s one game later — is that he knows exactly what to do.

“I just breathe and try to really focus on my next pitch,” Nola said. “Try to make my next pitch. Nothing really special. That’s just kind of how I always reset everything, just focus on that next pitch because that next pitch matters.”

Bullpen woes

Even if Nola pitches lights-out on Tuesday, another bullpen meltdown late in the game could make that irrelevant. Across Games 1 and 2, Phillies relievers have allowed 10 runs to the Mets.

Four of those have been charged to Matt Strahm, an All-Star who entered the playoffs with a 1.87 ERA and as one of Thomson’s most trusted arms.

Despite two consecutive rough outings for him, that faith isn’t going anywhere, Thomson said Monday.

“I think you have to trust them. They’ve been performing all year long,” Thomson said. “It’s just a matter of execution. But these guys adjust all the time and they’ve been so good all year, I think you have to trust them.”

Lefty José Alvarado is one high-leverage member of the bullpen who hasn’t been called on yet in this series. Part of the reason is the Mets’ righty-heavy lineup. But if Alvarado develops rust for sitting too long, it could harm his command.

“I think we need to get him into a game, for sure,” Thomson said. “When he pitched in the intrasquad game on Wednesday he was really good, really efficient, hit his spots. But he’s a guy that needs work, consistent work to maintain that command.”