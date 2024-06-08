Phillies-Mets in London won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Here’s how to watch and stream.

The red-hot Phillies will take on the New York Mets today in this year’s London series, but John Kruk and company won’t be calling the games.

Instead, both games will air on national television from London Stadium, home of the Premiere League’s West Ham United. Saturday’s game will air on Fox at 1:10 p.m. Eastern, while Sunday’s will be carried by ESPN at 10:10 a.m. Eastern. If you’re in the United Kingdom, you can tune in to watch the games on BBC Sports and TNT Sports.

Here in Philadelphia, you can also tune into 94.1 WIP to listen, with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker on the call. Bill Kulik, Oscar Budejen, and Angel Castillo will call Phillies-Mets in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM.

It’s the first time the Phillies have participated in an international game beyond Canada, while it’ll be the fourth time the Mets have played outside the continental United States — they played the San Diego Padres in Mexico in 1996, the Chicago Cubs in Japan’s Tokyo Dome in 2000, and the Miami Marlins in Puerto Rico in 2010.

Ranger Suárez (9-1, 1.70 ERA) has been cleared to start Saturday after having taken a line drive off his left thumb during his previous start on June 1. He’s slated to face Mets lefty Sean Manaea (3-2, 3.63 ERA). On Sunday, it’ll be Tijuan Walker (3-1, 5.73 ERA) taking the mound for the Phillies against Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.17 ERA).

This is the third time MLB is playing games in London, having resumed the series last year after a pandemic pause. London is also slated to host games in 2026. MLB was set to schedule a series in Paris in 2025 at the Stade de France, but the league canceled its plans after failing to find a promoter, according to the Associated Press.

London Stadium, built for the 2012 Olympics and where Usain Bolt won three gold medals, is the home of the Premiere League’s West Ham United. This is the third time the stadium has been converted into a baseball field, and it’s slightly smaller than Citizens Bank Park — 330 feet down the lines, 387 in the alleys, and 392 to center, according to my colleague Scott Lauber.

One quirk of playing in London is the Phillies and Mets will each technically play a home game. On Saturday, the Phillies will be the visiting team and bat first, swapping with the Mets on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream this weekend’s Phillies-Mets games in London:

Saturday’s Phillies-Mets game will air on Fox

First up is Saturday’s game against the Mets which will air on Fox29 in Philadelphia beginning at 1:10 p.m. Eastern (6:10 p.m. London time).

Calling the game will be Adam Amin, the former ESPNer in his fourth season calling MLB games for Fox. Joining him will be former catcher A.J. Pierzynski and former St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright, who made his debut in the booth for Fox last month after retiring last season. Tom Verducci will report from London Stadium.

The game will stream on the Fox Sports app, though a cable login is required. Fox is also available to stream on a host of subscription services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fubo, and DirecTV Stream. You can also stream Fox for free with a digital antenna in just about any metropolitan area.

Saturday’s London game is part of a full slate of sports programming on Fox. After Phillies-Mets, Fox will air coverage of the 156th Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown, followed by Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the New York Yankees in the Bronx at 7:30 p.m.

“My goal is that somebody turns on their TV at 12:30, and then all of a sudden looks up some 10 hours later and they’re still on Fox,” Brad Zager, Fox Sports’ president of production and operations, told Puck’s John Ourand. “I want them to say that it went fast, and it was good.”

ESPN will air Sunday’s London game

Game two of the Phillies-Mets London series will air on ESPN, though with first pitch scheduled for 10:10 a.m. Eastern (3:10 p.m. London time), it isn’t exactly Sunday Night Baseball.

Yankees announcer Michael Kay will handle play-by-play for the game, but he won’t be joined by his former KayRod partner Alex Rodriguez, who now exclusively works for Fox. Instead, Kay will be joined in the booth by analysts Doug Glanville and Tim Kurkjian. ESPN will also have Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor mic’d up.

Sunday’s game won’t be available to stream on ESPN+, but it will be available on the ESPN app with a cable subscription login. The network is also on a host of streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fubo, and DirecTV

Just like Fox, ESPN will end the day back in the Bronx, airing the final game between the Dodgers and Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m.

Phillies fans will need Apple TV+ and Roku later this month

In a couple weeks, the Phillies travel to Phoenix to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series. But fans will need a couple of streaming services to tune in.

Game 1 of the three-game series on June 21 will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. In addition to the game, the team will be celebrating Cole Hamels’ retirement.

On June 23, Phillies fans will need to log into Roku Channel to watch the final game of the series, which is scheduled to begin at 11:35 a.m. It’s part of a new three-year deal by Roku to take over early Sunday games that streamed on Peacock last season. Roku Channel is free, but you’ll need to create an account.

