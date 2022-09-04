SAN FRANCISCO — In the moment, all things considered, it was the biggest swing of the Phillies’ season.

And then, one inning later, it scarcely mattered.

J.T. Realmuto picked up the sliding Phillies off the canvas in the eighth inning Sunday by mashing a hanging slider for a game-tying, three-run homer. He pointed at the dugout, rounded the bases, and bashed elbows with Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm.

It was refreshing, like a cool breeze off San Francisco Bay.

But the Phillies are swooning again in September. And a six-game West Coast trip ended as miserably as it began when the Giants’ Wilmer Flores hooked a two-run walk-off homer inside the left-field foul pole against David Robertson in a 5-3 loss at sold-out Oracle Park.

The Phillies trudged off the field and headed for home having dropped six of seven games, including five of six in Arizona and San Francisco.

At least the Phillies didn’t lose ground in the National League playoff race. The Milwaukee Brewers lost again in Arizona, leaving the Phillies’ lead for the final wild-card berth at 2 1/2 games with 28 remaining.

But that’s little consolation for a team that is 47-72 after Sept. 1 since 2018.

Interim manager Rob Thomson and his players maintain that past failures have nothing to do with present struggles. They may be right. But the Phillies got another short outing from a starter, with Ranger Suárez completing only four innings. And other than Realmuto’s homer, they did little offensively.

For six innings, the Phillies were frustrated by Giants starter Carlos Rodón. They had the ace lefty on the ropes a couple of times. In each instance, he got out of it, notably by striking out Jean Segura and Bryson Stott with the bases loaded in the sixth.

The danger with Ranger

After retiring 10 of the first 11 batters, Suárez hit a wall in the fourth inning. He issued back-to-back walks to J.D. Davis and Thairo Estrada before giving up RBI singles to LaMonte Wade Jr., Austin Wynns on a 10-pitch at-bat, and Bryce Johnson.

It marked the second consecutive start in which Suárez faded in the fourth inning. It also continued a trend of Phillies starters not making it deep into games.

Consider: Over the last 17 games, Phillies starters have completed the sixth inning only seven times, including three by No. 6 starter Bailey Falter and once by spot-starting lefty Cristopher Sánchez. The only starters to complete seven innings were Kyle Gibson on Aug. 27 against Pittsburgh, Aaron Nola on Aug. 25 against Cincinnati, and Noah Syndergaard on Aug. 22 against the Reds.

It’s notable because, at a time when teams cut their starters short and rely on deep bullpens, the Phillies are built to have their starters log innings. Nola, injured Zack Wheeler, and Gibson, in particular, rank third, fourth, and 12th in innings among all pitchers since 2020.

Suárez has worked 127 2/3 innings, surpassing his total from last season (106). Although he maintains that his arm feels fine, it’s likely that he’s tiring.

If that’s the case, the Phillies may need a starter to come in behind him down the stretch. Sánchez is one possiblity. Two others: Zach Eflin, who is attempting to come back from another knee injury, and prospect Griff McGarry, who recently moved to the bullpen at double-A Reading.

Right turn for Maton

Maton played a total of one inning in right field in his career, major leagues and minors, before going out there for the series finale against the Giants.

An infielder with minimal experience in left field, Maton started in right because Thomson kept lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh on the bench against Rodón and moved Matt Vierling to center field. Newly recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie didn’t arrive from triple-A Lehigh Valley about one hour before first pitch.

Maton made a strong throw to cut down Wynns at third base to end the long fourth inning but was unable to prevent Lamonte Wade Jr.’s double from sailing over his head in the eighth.