Unlucky fourth inning dooms Zack Wheeler and Phillies in 4-3 loss to Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — After the home-plate umpire’s call was upheld, as the bundled-up fans hooted and hollered, Zack Wheeler looked down at the mound and shook his head.

What else could he do?

In the span of four batters in the fourth inning Tuesday night, the Phillies ace gave up two runs on ... wait for it ... an infield single, a wind-blown pop-up that went for a two-out RBI double, and J.T. Realmuto apparently whiffing on a tag on a play at the plate.

And that’s how the Phillies lost, 4-3, to the Giants, in the wind and mist on San Francisco Bay.

But that wasn’t the whole story. Not even close. Because while the Giants nickel-and-dimed Wheeler for the go-ahead runs, the Phillies’ vaunted offense came up teeny-tiny once again, going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 on base.

In case you’ve lost track, the Phillies have one hit in their last 34 at-bats with runners on second or third base in the last three games.

Not coincidentally, they have lost all three, dropping their record back to 20-22 with the finale of the six-game road trip coming up Wednesday.

The Phillies had Giants starter Alex Cobb on the ropes almost from the start. But with runners on first and second and nobody out in the first inning, Bryce Harper grounded into a rally-killing double play.

It was more of the same in the next two innings. The Phillies loaded the bases with two out against Cobb in the second, but Bryson Stott flew out to left field. In the third, they had two on and two out when Cobb struck out Realmuto.

Cobb entered the game with eight walks in 47 innings. He walked five batters in the first three innings against the Phillies, and they were unable to capitalize.

The Phillies finally broke through against Cobb in the fourth. After Brandon Marsh and Kody Clemens notched back-to-back singles, Stott punched an RBI single up the middle. Cobb got called for a balk, enabling Clemens to score the tying run, and Trea Turner reached on a wild pitch after striking out.

But even then, the Phillies couldn’t take full advantage. With the go-ahead run on third base, Harper struck out and Nick Castellanos bounced out to second.

Kyle Schwarber homered with two out in the ninth inning against Giants closer Camilo Doval, but Realmuto struck out to end the game.

It continued the Giants’ mastery of the Phillies under Gabe Kapler, especially at Oracle Park. The Phillies have dropped six consecutive games here dating to 2021 by a combined margin of 44-16. Since Kapler got fired by the Phillies and hired by the Giants, San Francisco has won 11 of 14 games between the teams.

Not worth the RISP

Stott’s one-out single in the fourth inning broke an 0-for-28 drought with runners in scoring position, the Phillies’ longest spell since an 0-for-34 stretch from July 28-31, 2009.

If you’re into omens, the 2009 Phillies led the league in runs — and won the pennant.

