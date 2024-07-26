Defensive miscues plagues Phillies’ fourth straight series opening loss, this time vs. Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians didn’t hit Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez particularly hard on Friday.

Sánchez scattered eight hits — all singles — across six innings, and only allowed contact harder than 95 mph twice. But the Phillies infield was plagued by defensive miscues, and the Guardians capitalized just enough for a 3-1 win to open the series.

Bryson Stott led off the fifth inning with a homer to right field, but that was the extent of Sánchez’s run support. The Phillies were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Phillies’ defense was sloppy from the first inning. After Guardians rookie Angel Martínez singled on an infield hit, Sánchez caught him off the bag with a pickoff attempt. Martínez ended up in a run down with Bryce Harper, but a miscommunication between Trea Turner and Stott left second base open for Martínez to dive in safely and escape what looked like a sure out.

Martínez then scored from second on a single from David Fry two batters later.

The miscues continued with Turner charged with a throwing error in the second and Sánchez committing a catching error in the third, though each time the Phillies ended the inning without any further damage.

In the fourth inning they weren’t as lucky. Brayan Rocchio overran first base after hitting a single to center field. Harper cut off the throw from Johan Rojas, but no one covered first. Sánchez then failed to make an out on a sacrifice bunt, which scored a second run for Cleveland.

A single from Martínez brought Rocchio home, and put the Phillies down three runs.

Though the Phillies’ bullpen has been a weak point lately, they were able to shut down Cleveland on Friday. José Ruiz entered the game in relief for Sánchez and pitched a scoreless seventh. José Alvarado came out for the eighth and retired the side in order.

Orion Kerkering took over in the ninth. He allowed a leadoff bunt single, but responded with a strikeout and induced a double play to end the inning.

At the plate, the Phillies had difficulty with umpire Rob Drake’s strike zone, as four of their seven strikeouts were called looking. Phillies hitting coach Pete Long was ejected by Drake in the third inning.